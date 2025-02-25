Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

These three Canadian stocks have reliable operations and consistent growth potential, making them some of the best to buy right now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

Although there’s plenty of optimism for a soft landing in 2025 and a sustained market rally, uncertainty remains, especially with recent tariff developments and interest rates not falling as quickly as some had anticipated. Therefore, this uncertainty makes it essential for investors to ensure that the stocks they add to their portfolio today are some of the top Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the long run.

Ensuring the stocks you buy are some of the best on the TSX requires finding businesses that have both long-term growth potential and reliable operations.

So, if you’ve got some cash on the sidelines you’re looking to invest now, here are three top Canadian stocks you can buy with confidence today.

One of the best defensive growth stocks in Canada.

If you’re looking for a stock that has significant growth potential yet can also perform well in an underperforming economy, there’s no question that Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the best.

Dollarama has been one of the best-performing stocks in Canada for years, consistently growing both its sales and earnings at a rapid pace. The reason it’s one of the top Canadian stocks to buy is that it’s proven it can thrive in any economic environment, especially when consumers are looking to cut costs.

Furthermore, Dollarama’s ability to consistently expand its operations has been a key driver of its success. In fact, in addition to the same-store-sales growth it sees as more customers look to cut their costs on staples and other essential items, it also continues to open new stores across Canada each year.

Plus, even with the company still growing rapidly in Canada, it also now has a tonne of growth potential in Latin America with its investment in Dollarcity.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that over its last five fiscal years, Dollarama’s revenue has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% and its normalized earnings per share (EPS) have increased at a CAGR of 16.3%.

And going forward in fiscal 2025 and 2026, analysts estimate its normalized EPS will increase 14.1% and 10.7%, respectively.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now, there’s no question Dollarama should be at the top of the list.

One of the best REITs in Canada

In addition to Dollarama, another top Canadian stock to buy now is Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN)

Granite owns industrial and logistics properties across North America and Europe, which continue to benefit from the increasing demand for warehouse and distribution space as a result of the consistent growth of e-commerce.

In addition to its long-term growth potential, though, Granite has also proven over the last few years how reliable it can be. In fact, despite headwinds from higher interest rates impacting many companies, Granite has maintained strong occupancy rates and has continued to raise its dividend each year.

Furthermore, not only is its dividend, which currently yields 5%, continuing to increase, but its payout ratio has actually been declining, showing how reliable Granite is as a long-term investment.

So, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now, Granite is undoubtedly one of the best to consider.

Utility companies are some of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now

With the consistent uncertainty in the stock market and economy, utility stocks like Emera (TSX:EMA) are certainly some of the top investments Canadians can buy right now.

Emera is one of the best to buy because it has reliable operations that are diversified across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. Plus, not only are utility stocks reliable and some of the least-volatile stocks on the market but their future revenue and income are often highly predictable, making them some of the best dividend stocks you can buy as well.

Furthermore, since Emera invests in expanding its operations and growing its earnings every year, it can also consistently increase its dividend.

So, not only can you buy the stock today and lock in a roughly 5.1% yield, but you can also expect it to continue increasing that dividend annually, which is why it’s one of the top Canadian stocks to buy right now for dividend investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emera and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

What to Know About Canadian Real Estate Stocks for 2025

| Puja Tayal

Canadian real estate stocks are showing signs of recovery, but not all stocks are a good investment. Here’s what you…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Investing

BCE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has faced so much pressure in recent years. More pain could certainly be in the cards.

Read more »

Soundhound AI is a leader in voice recognition software
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,000? 5 Telecom Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Park $2K in Canada’s telecom titans for recession-proof dividends & growth. Here are five forever stocks with 5-12% yields

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Got $30,000? Invest in 2 TSX Stocks and Make Major Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to increase your investments, then look for safe and secure TSX stocks with a solid future.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Healthcare Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three healthcare stocks each offer value, growth, and stability from a sector that's only growing stronger.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now With $500

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) could be a great dividend play to buy for the long term.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Pullback

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks are attractive buys on the dip in early 2025.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to its strong financials, Enbridge’s continued focus on growth initiatives and expansion makes it an excellent dividend stock…

Read more »