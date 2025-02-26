1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 31% to Buy and Hold Forever

Cameco stock may be down from its highs, but don’t think it can’t come back from these lows.

Cameco (TSX:CCO) has recently taken a hit, with its stock down 31% from its 52-week high of $88.18. While some investors might see this as a red flag, long-term investors should view it as an opportunity. Cameco stock remains one of the most prominent players in the uranium market, and its fundamentals tell a much more promising story than its recent price decline suggests.

The numbers

Cameco stock recently released its fourth-quarter results for 2024, and they were impressive. Cameco reported net earnings of $135 million and adjusted net earnings of $157 million for the quarter. This strong performance was driven by both the uranium and Westinghouse segments, reflecting the benefits of Cameco’s diversified operations. For the full year, the company posted $172 million in net earnings, while adjusted net earnings climbed to $292 million. That’s a significant increase compared to the previous year, driven by higher sales volumes and stronger realized prices for uranium.

Cameco stock’s third-quarter performance was more modest, with net earnings of $7 million and adjusted net earnings of $21 million. This slight dip was largely due to sales timing and transportation challenges affecting its Joint Venture Inkai in Kazakhstan. However, even with these challenges, Cameco stock’s year-to-date results remained strong. Net earnings for the first nine months of 2024 totalled $36 million, while adjusted net earnings hit $115 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached $1.0 billion, surpassing the previous year’s performance.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Cameco stock appears well-positioned for future growth. The company expects continued strong financial performance in 2025, supported by favourable market conditions across the nuclear sector. Cameco’s investment in Westinghouse, a leading nuclear services provider, continues to pay off, further strengthening its market position. The company also plans to invest in enhancing the sustainability and reliability of its existing operations, ensuring production flexibility as global demand for uranium rises.

Cameco stock is also strategically preparing for future growth. The company has plans to reopen uranium mines that were previously shut down following the Fukushima disaster. With uranium prices rebounding and supply constraints tightening, this move could further strengthen Cameco’s market position. Chief Executive Officer Tim Gitzel recently highlighted that the current supply-demand dynamics represent one of the most promising periods for the uranium market in the past four decades. As governments worldwide commit to reducing carbon emissions, the role of nuclear energy in the global energy mix will likely continue to expand.

Foolish takeaway

Despite the recent stock price decline, Cameco stock’s strong financials, strategic initiatives, and industry tailwinds make it a compelling option for long-term investors. Market fluctuations are normal, especially for companies operating in commodity-driven sectors. However, Cameco’s ability to generate strong cash flow, maintain a solid balance sheet, and invest in future growth positions it as a leader in the energy transition.

For retirees and long-term investors seeking stable, growth-oriented investments, Cameco stock offers a unique opportunity. While its current dividend yield is modest at 0.26%, the company’s focus on growth and operational efficiency suggests that future dividend increases could be on the horizon. As Cameco continues to benefit from rising uranium demand and favourable market dynamics, its potential for capital appreciation remains significant.