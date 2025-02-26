Member Login
3 Growth Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

It could be a big year for these sectors, and these growth stocks in particular throughout 2025.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

As we look toward 2025, certain stocks on the TSX are in prime positions to benefit from emerging trends and industry shifts. Three such stocks, in particular, show strong potential for growth in the coming years, driven by their unique market positions, innovative solutions, and expanding sectors. Here’s a closer look at these growth stocks and why each could skyrocket in 2025 and beyond.

Tilray

Tilray (TSX:TLRY), a leader in the cannabis space, has been navigating a turbulent market. Yet the industry is still growing, and Tilray remains one of the biggest players in Canada. Recently, Tilray reported a revenue of $829 million over the past 12 months, with an 8.9% increase in quarterly revenue year over year.

Despite facing some challenges, including a net income loss of $248.96 million, the growth stock is positioning itself for long-term growth. Tilray’s focus on expanding its footprint in the U.S. and international markets could prove beneficial as more countries legalize cannabis. If Tilray can maintain its market share and increase profitability, its stock could significantly rise as the cannabis industry continues to evolve.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS), a Canadian supply chain management software provider, is seeing steady growth. Recently, it posted revenue of $471 million in its most recent 12-month period. The growth stock has a strong reputation in industries that rely on complex logistics and global supply chains.

Kinaxis’s 12.4% revenue growth year over year highlights its expanding customer base. And with the increasing reliance on supply chain technology in a post-pandemic world, Kinaxis is well-positioned for future growth. Its operating margin stands at 6.26%. Kinaxis’s ability to deliver high-quality solutions for businesses facing supply chain challenges is an attractive long-term growth opportunity. As companies continue to invest in software to improve supply chain resilience, Kinaxis could see its market share expand even further.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP), a global leader in e-commerce, has seen massive success over the past several years. And it’s far from slowing down. Shopify’s most recent earnings report showed revenue of $8.88 billion, reflecting a 31.2% year-over-year increase. Shopify’s operating margin of 20.7% and profit margin of 22.7% demonstrate the growth stock’s ability to maintain healthy financials while expanding its platform.

The e-commerce trend is expected to continue growing, and Shopify’s comprehensive platform allows businesses of all sizes to scale effectively. With e-commerce on the rise globally, Shopify’s market position could propel its stock even higher in the coming years, especially as it continues to add new features and enhance its user experience.

Future focus

Looking ahead, Tilray’s expansion strategy, which includes diversifying its product offerings beyond cannabis, should play a crucial role in its growth. If it can successfully tap into the burgeoning wellness and recreational market, Tilray’s stock could see significant upside. With the global cannabis industry set to grow as legalization spreads, Tilray could become one of the top cannabis stocks to watch.

For Kinaxis, the future is bright, with the growth stock’s software solutions gaining traction among global enterprises. Its quarterly revenue growth of 12.4% shows that its offerings are resonating with customers. And as more companies turn to digital solutions to manage supply chains, Kinaxis could see its revenues skyrocket. The growth stock’s strong balance sheet and market leadership position make it a solid contender for growth in the next few years.

Shopify’s continued dominance in the e-commerce space also sets the stage for long-term success. As global retail shifts increasingly online, Shopify is poised to benefit from new merchant sign-ups, expanding its user base and increasing the volume of transactions on its platform. Furthermore, Shopify’s growing suite of tools, including advanced artificial intelligence and logistics solutions, positions it to capture even more of the global e-commerce market.

Bottom line

As we move toward 2025, the next few years could be a time of immense growth for these companies. Each is positioned in an industry that is seeing tremendous expansion. And with the right strategic moves, these growth stocks could become some of the most exciting growth opportunities on the TSX. Whether you’re an investor looking to diversify or someone seeking long-term growth, Tilray, Kinaxis, and Shopify all have strong potential to deliver solid returns.

