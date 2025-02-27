Member Login
Home » Investing » Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

Key Canadian Dividend Stocks to Compound Wealth Over 2025

With earnings pouring in, these two dividend stocks have been providing solid reasons to buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Utility, wind power

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a proven strategy for Canadians looking to build long-term wealth. And the Toronto Stock Exchange offers some solid choices. Among them, the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and Innergex Renewable Energy (TSX:INE) stand out as reliable picks for 2025, combining stable dividends with growth potential. Both dividend stocks have recently released earnings reports, giving investors a clearer picture of their current health and future prospects.

Scotiabank

Scotiabank, one of Canada’s “Big Five” banks, continues to demonstrate its strength despite a challenging economic environment. In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, the bank posted a net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.76 per diluted share. This was an increase from $2.2 billion, or $1.69 per share, in the same quarter last year. The dividend stock’s performance was supported by robust results in its Global Wealth Management and Capital Markets segments, both of which delivered strong revenue growth. However, the bank also set aside $1.2 billion in provisions for credit losses, reflecting a cautious approach as higher interest rates continue to weigh on borrowers.

The dividend stock trades at around $70.86 at writing. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.4 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.2, the dividend stock appears reasonably valued, particularly when considering its generous dividend yield. The bank offers a forward annual dividend of $4.24 per share, translating to a yield of 5.9%. This yield is well-supported by the bank’s healthy payout ratio of 72.2 %, suggesting there’s room for future dividend increases without compromising financial stability.

Looking ahead, Scotiabank is focusing on expanding its presence in the North American market. With an emphasis on the United States. The bank recently announced plans to acquire a 14.9% stake in Cleveland-based KeyCorp, a move aimed at strengthening its cross-border operations. This acquisition aligns with Scotiabank’s strategy of focusing on stable, low-risk markets while scaling back its exposure in riskier regions like Latin America. The bank’s leadership believes that this approach will provide more consistent earnings growth and better shareholder returns over the long term.

Innergex

On the renewable energy front, Innergex Renewable Energy has been making strides despite industry-wide challenges. The dividend stock’s fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report showed net earnings of $33.2 million, surpassing analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter came in at $286.1 million, reflecting strong operational performance across its wind, solar, and hydroelectric assets. This growth is encouraging, especially given the volatility in renewable energy markets over the past year.

Innergex’s stock has experienced a significant rebound, currently trading at $13.41, up nearly 54% from its recent lows! The company’s forward P/E ratio stands at 62.1, reflecting investor optimism about its growth prospects despite short-term profitability challenges. Innergex offers a forward annual dividend of $0.36 per share, yielding 4.1%. While the payout ratio appears high at 720%, it’s worth noting that renewable energy companies often reinvest heavily into new projects. This can temporarily inflate this metric.

Looking ahead, Innergex is projecting adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $825 million to $875 million for 2025, representing a 13% increase compared to 2024. The dividend stock also expects free cash flow per share to range between $0.75 and $0.95, a 10% increase at the midpoint from the previous year. This anticipated growth is driven by the completion of several renewable energy projects, including the Griffin Trail Wind Project in Texas and the Tonnerre battery storage project in France. Management remains optimistic about the company’s ability to sustain its dividend while continuing to expand its asset base.

Bottom line

Ultimately, both dividend stocks present compelling cases for long-term investors. Scotiabank’s steady dividends and conservative management make it a reliable core holding, while Innergex’s focus on renewable energy growth offers upside potential for those willing to tolerate some volatility. As always, investors should consider their personal risk tolerance and investment goals when deciding how to allocate their portfolios. But for those looking to build wealth through dividends in 2025 and beyond, Scotiabank and Innergex stand out as worthy contenders.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three Canadian stocks were winners before, but with increases in dividends, they look like no-brainer buys.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

1 TFSA Stock That’s a Screaming Buy for March

| Andrew Button

Vanguard Emerging Markets ETF (TSX:VEE) is a screaming buy in March.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Best Canadian Stocks to Hold for Generations

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two matured industry titans are Canada’s top “generational hold” stocks.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

An 11.7% Dividend Yield Today! But Here’s Why I’m Buying This Stock for the Long Term

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to its eye-popping dividend yield, BCE’s expanding fibre internet and 5G wireless services, growing business technology services, and…

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

2 Forgotten Dividend Giants Ready to Rebound in a Shifting Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two dividend giants are well-positioned for rebound after a forgettable performance in 2024.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks That Keep Growing Through Every Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't want to worry about the future of the market? These five blue-chip stocks will see you through any volatility.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The future is here, and BIP stock is on board, offering many ways to get in on the action.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Better Asset Management Stock: Brookfield Corp vs Power Corp

| Kay Ng

Ultimately, the choice between Brookfield Corp. and Power Corp. boils down to your investment goals.

Read more »