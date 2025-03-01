Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 21% to Buy and Hold for Decades

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 21% to Buy and Hold for Decades

Down 21% from all-time highs, TD Bank is TSX dividend stock that offers a tasty dividend yield of 5.1% in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

While the broader markets are trading close to all-time highs, one Canadian dividend stock has underperformed in recent years. Down over 20% from record levels, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is wrestling with a slew of regulatory and industry-related issues.

The Canadian bank faces a US$3 billion settlement with U.S. regulators over anti-money laundering violations, leading to an asset cap on its U.S. operations.

However, the ongoing pullback has also increased TD’s forward dividend yield to 5.1%, making it attractive to income-seeking investors. Let’s see why TD stock is a solid investment at the current valuation.

TD Bank offloads Charles Schwab investment

Earlier this month, TD Bank announced it will sell its entire 10.1% stake in Charles Schwab, marking a significant shift in strategy as the Canadian lender looks to redeploy capital for organic growth opportunities.

The sale will generate net proceeds of US$13.9 billion and create approximately 247 basis points in CET1 (common equity tier-one) capital. TD plans to use US$8 billion of the proceeds to buy back up to 100 million shares through early 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

“The bank’s current share price valuation does not reflect management’s expectation for TD’s future performance,” TD chief executive officer (CEO) Ray Chun said during a conference call with analysts. “We have confidence in our strategy and in our ability to execute against it.”

The Schwab investment, which TD acquired in 2020 through the sale of TD Ameritrade, delivered a 23% internal rate of return. TD is selling the stake at approximately 19 times the estimated 2025 Schwab earnings. TD emphasized that the transaction does not affect its insured deposit agreement with Schwab, which runs until 2034.

The remaining proceeds will fund organic growth initiatives across TD’s Canadian banking and wholesale operations. TD plans to detail these investments on investor day in the second half of 2025.

“AML remediation remains the bank’s number one priority,” Chun added, noting that any potential acquisitions would take a back seat to strengthen infrastructure and organic growth opportunities.

A focus on its U.S. business

TD Bank CEO Ray Foo affirmed its commitment to its U.S. franchise, explicitly rejecting speculation about a potential exit from the American market while outlining his priorities for his first year at the helm.

“We are 100% committed to our franchise in the United States. It is a terrific franchise,” Foo said at an industry conference. “In 20 years, we have built a top 10 bank in the United States.”

TD’s management emphasized that anti-money laundering (AML) remediation remains the bank’s “number one priority” following regulatory actions in October. Foo said TD expects to complete the majority of management actions by the end of 2025, and the bank will provide quarterly updates on milestone achievements.

The Toronto-based lender has already made significant progress in its remediation efforts, including hiring top talent from major U.S. banks and law enforcement agencies.

On the strategic front, TD plans to complete its U.S. balance sheet restructuring by the end of fiscal 2025 (ending in October), already executing US$6 billion in bond repositioning.

Is TD Bank stock undervalued?

Analysts tracking TD Bank expect revenue to fall from $56.8 billion in fiscal 2024 to $53.2 billion in 2025. Comparatively, adjusted earnings are forecast to narrow from $7.81 per share in 2024 to $7.83 per share in 2025.

However, earnings are forecast to rise to $8.42 in fiscal 2026. So, priced at 10 times forward earnings, TD Bank is relatively cheap. While the banking giant is part of a cyclical industry, its vast presence in North America has allowed it to increase dividends per share from $0.25 in 1996 to $4.2 in 2025. Its dividends have risen at an annual rate of 10% for almost three decades, which showcases the resiliency of TD’s cash flows.

Given consensus price targets, analysts remain bullish and expect TD stock to gain over 4% in the next 12 months. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns will be closer to 10%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 3 Big Changes Coming to CPP and OAS in 2025

| Andrew Button

If you don't expect to get enough CPP and OAS to retire, you can invest in ETFs like iShares S&P/TSX…

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Canadians in Their 50s Should Own

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right growth stocks when you are just a few years away from your retirement can have enormous implications…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Invest $33,000 in These 2 Canadian Stocks to Cash in on Trump’s Tariffs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may not seem the most obvious, but could see an increase in demand as tariffs come down…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Prediction: Here Are 2025’s Most Promising Canadian Stocks

| Brian Paradza, CFA

From energy giants to e-commerce pioneers, discover three Canadian stocks poised for growth in 2025 as they leverage market leadership…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Stocks Are a Steal at Their Current Price

| Adam Othman

Not all discounted stocks are good deals. The size of the discount should always be reconciled with the probability, scale,…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

If I Could Only Buy and Hold a Single Stock, This Would Be it

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is ideal for those looking to gain some passive income that lasts – and in an industry…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

From High-Flyer to Value Play, Will Cargojet Stock Ever Be Ready for Takeoff?

| Adam Othman

Buying a stock that has been bearish for years can require more than just a healthy risk tolerance; it requires…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: Retire Early With a TFSA and This TSX Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't make your life difficult. Grab a TFSA, a top dividend stock, and enjoy your retirement sooner!

Read more »