Billionaires are Selling Amazon Stock and Betting on This TSX Stock Instead

Amazon stock is certainly a great stock, but billionaires are trimming back their big wins, and moving towards stability.

In the ever-evolving world of high finance, it appears that some of the wealthiest individuals are rethinking their investment strategies. Notably, there’s a trend of billionaires reducing their holdings in American tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and turning their attention to Canadian stalwarts – stalwarts such as Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH). Let’s dive into this intriguing shift and explore the factors influencing these investment decisions.

Why the drop

Amazon stock has long been a darling of the stock market, boasting impressive growth over the years. As of writing, Amazon’s stock trades at approximately US$210.90. The company’s market capitalization stands at a staggering US$2.3 trillion. In its most recent earnings report, Amazon reported a profit margin of 9.3% and an operating margin of 11.3%. Furthermore, Amazon stock’s quarterly revenue grew by 10.5% year-over-year, with a net income of US$59.3 billion.

Despite these robust figures, some high-profile investors have been offloading their Amazon stock. For instance, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold over US$3 billion worth of Amazon shares in late 2024, adding to a total of $13 billion in stock sales that year. Similarly, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott sold 61.66 million shares of Amazon stock, potentially raising up to US$11.5 billion, with the funds likely directed towards charitable endeavours.

Moving elsewhere

While reducing their stakes in U.S. tech companies, some billionaires are eyeing opportunities elsewhere. Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Toronto-based holding company, emerged as an attractive alternative. As of writing, FFH is trading at approximately $2,079.39, with a market capitalization of $45.07 billion. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 8.97, indicating a potentially undervalued stock.

Fairfax demonstrated strong financial performance. In 2024, the company reported net earnings of $3.9 billion after taxes, with record underwriting income of $1.8 billion and interest and dividend income of $2.5 billion. The book value per share increased by 14.5%, adjusted for a $15 dividend, reaching $1,060. Plus, Fairfax’s insurance and reinsurance operations wrote $32.5 billion in gross premiums in 2024, marking a 12.6% increase from the previous year.

Fairfax’s diversified portfolio, encompassing insurance, reinsurance, and investment management, offers a balanced risk profile. This diversification appeals to investors seeking stability amid market volatility. Moreover, Fairfax’s focus on value investing aligns with the investment philosophies of many billionaires. Thereby making it an attractive option for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, Fairfax plans to continue its international expansion, particularly in emerging markets like India. The company anticipates growth in interest income if rates remain stable and aims to maintain its strong underwriting performance. With a 24-year streak of consistent dividends, Fairfax demonstrates a commitment to shareholder value, further enhancing its appeal to long-term investors.

The recent trend of billionaires selling off Amazon stock and investing in Fairfax Financial Holdings underscores a strategic shift towards diversification and value investing. While Amazon stock continues to be a dominant force in the tech industry, the allure of Fairfax’s stable financial performance and diversified portfolio offers an attractive alternative for investors seeking to balance their portfolios. As always, it’s essential for individual investors to conduct thorough research and consider their financial goals before making investment decisions.