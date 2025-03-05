3 Top Financial Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

Here are some top financial stocks Canadian investors should have on their radars.

The financial sector is a core part of the Canadian economy. It offers attractive income and persistent long-term growth. With the economic landscape shifting in 2025, investors may be able to secure top-tier financial stocks at more compelling valuations. Among these, Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF), Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) pop out as key players that could deliver solid returns over the next five years. Here’s a closer look at why these stocks should be on the radar of Canadian investors.

1. Sun Life

Sun Life is one of Canada’s largest and most established insurance and wealth management firms. With a strong global presence, particularly in North America and Asia, Sun Life has a diversified business model that includes life insurance, health insurance, and asset management services.

In 2025, Sun Life is poised to continue its growth, bolstered by its solid financial performance and strategic investments in digital platforms and sustainable finance. The company has consistently raised its dividends, making it a solid choice for dividend-seeking investors. At $79.88 per share at writing, it offers a nice dividend yield of 4.2%.

With the ongoing trend of an aging population in Canada and globally, the demand for insurance and retirement products is expected to rise. This demographic shift could provide Sun Life with long-term growth prospects. Moreover, the company’s strong balance sheet and risk management strategies offer investors a degree of safety amid market volatility.

2. Intact Financial

Intact Financial is Canada’s largest provider of property and casualty insurance. The company has proven itself resilient even in challenging economic conditions, with a solid track record of profitability and market leadership. Intact’s ability to adapt and innovate in the face of climate change and increasing natural disasters positions it well for future growth.

In 2025, Intact is expected to benefit from rising insurance premiums, which is a common response to the increase in risk exposure due to climate-related events. The company’s focus on expanding through strategic acquisitions, like its purchase of RSA Insurance Group, has further strengthened its position in both Canadian and international markets.

Intact’s diversified insurance portfolio, covering everything from home to commercial policies, provides stability and growth potential. Additionally, with a commitment to delivering strong shareholder returns, Intact continues to be a solid dividend stock in Canada’s financial sector. Investors looking for a combination of growth, stability, and regular income may find Intact Financial an appealing addition to their portfolio

3. TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank is one of Canada’s Big Five banks and a dominant player in both domestic and international financial services. TD has long been known for its conservative management and robust risk controls, which have helped it weather financial crises better than many of its North American peers. With core operations in Canada and the U.S., TD enjoys diversified revenue.

TD’s strong retail banking operations in the home market should continue driving stable growth in 2025. In terms of dividends, TD has consistently been one of the most reliable dividend payers among Canadian banks, making it a strong candidate for income-focused investors. At under $85 per share at writing, it provides a high dividend yield of 4.9%. Its solid balance sheet and robust capital position further enhance its appeal to Canadian investors seeking long-term stability and growth.

The Foolish investor takeaway

For 2025 and beyond, Sun Life, Intact Financial, and TD Bank are solid investment opportunities in Canada’s financial sector, especially if their stocks experience dips. These companies have shown resilience, adaptability, and growth potential, making them good considerations for investors looking to capitalize on the evolving economic environment. Whether you are looking for dividend income, capital appreciation, or a balanced combination of both, these three stocks are worth considering for a diversified portfolio.