Billionaires Are Buying This Canadian Stock as Trump's Tariffs Shake the Market

Billionaires Are Buying This Canadian Stock as Trump’s Tariffs Shake the Market

Do you want safety during this turbulent time of tariffs? Then consider this top stock right away.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
In the ever-evolving world of global trade, recent tariffs introduced by U.S. president Donald Trump have sent ripples through various industries. Amidst this turbulence, savvy investors, including billionaires, are turning their attention to resilient stocks that not only weather the storm but also offer promising growth. One such gem catching their eye is Canada’s own CAE (TSX:CAE), a leader in simulation technologies and training solutions.

Numbers don’t lie

CAE has been making headlines with its robust financial performance. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company reported revenue of $1.073 billion, marking a 9% increase from the same quarter the previous year. This uptick was driven by strong demand in both its civil aviation and defence sectors. Notably, the civil aviation segment saw revenues of $587.6 million, up from $540.3 million, underscoring a resurgence in global air travel and the growing need for pilot training.

Earnings per share (EPS) have also shown positive momentum. In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, CAE reported an adjusted EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.27 in the same period the previous year. While there was a slight dip, the company’s strategic initiatives and cost management have positioned it well for future earnings growth.

One of the most compelling indicators of CAE’s future prospects is its order backlog. As of the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company reported a backlog of $11.7 billion, reflecting strong demand for its training solutions across both civil and defence sectors. This substantial backlog not only provides revenue visibility but also underscores CAE’s market leadership.

Why buy?

The impressive performance and strategic positioning of CAE have not gone unnoticed. Investment firm Browning West LP recently acquired a 4.3% stake in the company, aiming to influence the selection of CAE’s next CEO following Marc Parent’s announcement of his departure after 15 years at the helm. This move signals strong confidence in CAE’s future direction and potential.

Trump’s tariffs have introduced uncertainties in global trade, prompting investors to seek companies with robust international operations and diversified portfolios. CAE fits this bill perfectly, with its global presence and diversified client base insulating it from region-specific economic fluctuations.

CAE’s commitment to innovation has been a cornerstone of its success. The company’s continuous investment in cutting-edge simulation technologies ensures it remains at the forefront of the industry, meeting the evolving needs of aviation and defence clients worldwide.

Foolish takeaway

Looking ahead, CAE is poised for sustained growth. The anticipated recovery in global air travel, coupled with increased defence spending, positions the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Moreover, its strong financial health and strategic acquisitions are expected to drive further expansion.

In these uncertain times, CAE stands out as a beacon of resilience and innovation. Its ability to adapt and thrive amidst global challenges makes it an attractive prospect for investors seeking stability and growth.

As global markets adjust to new trade dynamics, CAE exemplifies the strength and potential of Canadian enterprises. With billionaires and institutional investors taking note, the company’s trajectory serves as a testament to its strategic vision and operational excellence.

