1 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

Imagine earning a 6.2% annual yield today—paid monthly—from an investment that grows its payouts like clockwork, trades at a bargain price, and is backed by a fortress of real estate assets. This isn’t a fantasy. CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN), a hidden gem in Canada’s REIT landscape, offers exactly that. For income investors seeking a decades-long stream of passive income, CT REIT combines safety, growth, and value in a way few assets can match. Let’s dive into why this underappreciated dividend-growth stock deserves a spot in your portfolio.

CT REIT: A dividend-growth powerhouse built to last

CT REIT’s 6.2% distribution yield isn’t just attractive—it’s sustainable. The trust distributes only 73.6% of its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), leaving ample room to reinvest in growth, increase payouts, or cushion distributions against economic downturns.

Better yet, those distributions have increased every year for over a decade, compounding at a 3.8% annual rate over the past five years. With AFFO per unit rising even faster (4.2% annually since 2019), future hikes are most likely to come by.

What’s CT REIT’s secret? The trust is a cash flow machine. Its 99.4% “full occupancy” rate—up from 99.1% in 2023—and a 7.7-year weighted average lease term ensure predictable rent checks. Tenants, including its anchor Canadian Tire Corp, cover most property expenses thanks to net leases. And since Canadian Tire owns 68% of the REIT and holds an investment-grade credit rating, default risk is virtually nonexistent. This symbiotic relationship creates a self-reinforcing cycle: rents flow back to Canadian Tire as distributions.

A portfolio that screams quality

CT REIT isn’t just collecting rent checks—it’s expanding its empire. The trust added 400,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) in 2024 and has another 881,000 square feet under development, over 88% of which is already pre-leased. This growth isn’t speculative; it’s driven by demand from creditworthy tenants in a $7.7 billion portfolio spanning 376 properties comprising 31 million square feet of GLA.

The numbers speak for themselves:

About 96.3% of annual rent is from tenants with investment-grade balance sheets. They aren’t likely to struggle with rentals any time soon.

Low debt: A conservative 41% debt-to-assets ratio provides flexibility in uncertain markets.

Internal funding: Excess AFFO has been growing year over year from $69 million in 2022 to $77.6 million in 2024. Free funds fuel development without excessive borrowing.

CT REIT isn’t scraping by on risky ventures. It’s a disciplined property operator with a growing war chest for opportunity.

Why the fair value discount won’t last

CT REIT units traded around $14.89 at writing, a 14% discount to their most recent net asset value (NAV) per unit of $17.31. For context, NAV represents the per-share value of its real estate holdings after debts. A double-digit gap between price and intrinsic value should disappear in a future stable real estate market, especially for a REIT with this magnificent track record.

And here’s the kicker: real estate is a forever asset. Even during recessions, tenants need physical space—and CT REIT’s properties (think Canadian Tire stores, industrial warehouses) are essential to daily life. With inflation-protected leases and a development pipeline locked in for years, this trust isn’t just surviving; it’s engineered to thrive.

The case for holding CT REIT for decades

Real estate’s staying power is unmatched. Buildings age, but land appreciates. Leases expire, but CT REIT’s average term stretches nearly eight years. Management’s expertise ensures that properties evolve with tenant needs, whether through expansions, redevelopments, or strategic acquisitions.

For investors, this means reliable monthly income that grows alongside the portfolio. Consider: A $10,000 investment today could generate over $620 in annual distributions—and that figure could double in 20 years if payout growth continues at its current pace. Reinvest those dividends, and compounding takes care of the rest.

Don’t miss the cheap pricing window

CT REIT checks every box for income-oriented investors: undervalued prices, high-yield distributions, bulletproof tenants, rising monthly payouts, and a management team that prioritizes balance sheet strength. While no single stock should dominate your portfolio, this REIT deserves serious consideration as a core holding for passive-income seekers.

Real estate isn’t flashy, but it’s permanent. And in a world of fleeting trends, permanence pays—month after month, decade after decade.