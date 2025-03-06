Member Login
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: CN Rail vs CP Rail?

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and another rail may be worth picking up even as tariff threats hit hard.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
rail train

Image source: Getty Images

The railway stocks have been rather underwhelming performers over the past few years. And things do not look to be getting off on the right track so far in 2025 (please pardon the pun), with Trump tariffs on Canadian goods exported from Canada into the U.S.

Add retaliatory tariffs into the equation, and cross-border transportation may stand to take a bit of a hit for some time. Either way, I wouldn’t panic-sell shares of either CN Rail (TSX:CNR) or Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) in response to the beginning of a potentially nasty tit-for-tat tariff spat.

Could tariffs hit the railways hard?

Undoubtedly, many economists also see the Canadian economy falling into a recession in just a few months after tariffs are imposed. Indeed, if tariffs go higher than 25% (and 10% for crude) in response to retaliatory measures, perhaps a recession could be in store a lot sooner.

Either way, it’s a tough time for many Canadian businesses as they scramble and supply chains move into disorder again. At this juncture, I’d be more inclined to be a net buyer of the battered rail stocks than a seller.

Just last night, President Trump seemed to think tariffs would merely cause “a little bit of pain.” Whether that “little bit” entails transitory pains (think like transitory inflation) until tariffs are lifted remains the big question. Either way, the hope is that some compromises can be made so that both economies can prosper in 2025. In the face of tariff threats, is CNR or CP the better bet? Let’s find out.

CN Rail

CN Rail stock is back in a bear market, now down around 20% from its all-time highs. With a 2.52% dividend yield, you’ll get paid quite a bit to wait. Personally, I find the name, which goes for 20.4 times trailing price to earnings (P/E), to be a great value stock.

Aside from CN having a dividend yield that’s close to the highest it’s been in recent memory, I’m a fan of the dividend-growth trajectory from here. Indeed, I expect some generous (think around 10%) dividend growth every single year, even if tariffs cause a Canadian recession to happen in 2025. All considered, I view CNR stock as a great pick-up right here in the midst of profound uncertainty. The 0.64 beta is also way too low.

CN Rail chief executive officer Tracy Robinson thinks that her railway can hold up in the face of tariff threats. Though she acknowledges the potential impact, she doesn’t view it as “so significant or prolonged as to cause a recession in Canada or significant inflationary impact in the U.S.”

Indeed, Robinson seems hopeful and optimistic and she may very well be right to be. Of course, only time will tell what’s to happen to Canada’s economy and tariffs as the spring season approaches. Indeed, cross-border trade may not get dented by a considerable amount over the long haul, especially if Trump tariffs are transitory in nature.

CP Rail

CP stock has been under pressure but is just down around 10% from its highs. At 27.7 times trailing P/E, the stock is expensive, especially in the face of tariff-related uncertainties. Personally, I’d rather wait for an entry point below $100 per share before jumping in.

Indeed, with tariffs and a recession potentially on the table, I’d want a wider margin of safety. Though CPKC remains a growthier railway, I do think that the premium multiple may not be worth paying when you’ve got a name like CNR with a much higher dividend yield at a fraction of the P/E.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Joey Frenette owns shares of Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

