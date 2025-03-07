Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $5,000 in Yearly Dividends

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of over 6% in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

A proven strategy to derive inflation-beating returns over time is to buy and hold quality dividend stocks. Ideally, the dividend stocks you own should generate stable cash flows, allowing them to maintain these payouts across market cycles. Moreover, the company’s cash flows should increase steadily, translating to consistent dividend hikes that enhance your yield at cost over time.

One such TSX dividend stock that has already delivered market-beating returns to long-term shareholders is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). A diversified energy infrastructure heavyweight, ENB stock has returned 1,550% to shareholders since January 1995. However, if we account for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 6,160%.

Despite its outsized gains, the TSX stock currently offers you a forward yield of 6.3%, which is quite tasty. Let’s see if it still makes sense to own Enbridge stock at the current valuation.

Is the TSX dividend stock still a good buy?

Enbridge posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter (Q4) results and raised its dividend despite regulatory challenges facing its pipeline expansion projects.

Enbridge reported record Q4 and full-year earnings, with EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increasing by over $1 billion in Q4 compared to the same period last year. The energy infrastructure giant saw its DCF (distributable cash flow) per share rise by 10% to $1.41, while adjusted earnings per share grew 17% to $0.75.

“We delivered record EBITDA and DCF per share in 2024 with new assets and continued customer demand contributing to a 13% increase in EBITDA over 2023,” said Chief Executive Officer Greg Ebel, highlighting Enbridge’s achievement of hitting its financial guidance for the 19th consecutive year.

Enbridge increased its dividend for the 30th consecutive year in December, maintaining its status as one of the only dividend knights in the midstream sector. Notably, ENB stock also delivered a 37% total shareholder return to investors in 2024.

The Liquids Pipeline business experienced record annual volumes on several key assets, with the Mainline averaging throughput of 3.1 million barrels per day despite TMX entering service. The system has been in apportionment since November, reflecting continued strong demand.

Enbridge’s Gas Transmission business saw high utilization throughout 2024, with the company reporting several throughput records in January 2025. The U.S. transmission system recorded its two highest delivery days ever, supported by all-time highs on multiple pipelines.

Enbridge closed the purchase of three U.S. natural gas utilities on the acquisition front, creating North America’s largest gas utility franchise, now serving over seven million customers. It also announced three strategic tuck-in acquisitions of Permian and Gulf Coast assets.

Chief Financial Officer Pat Murray reaffirmed the company’s 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EBITDA between $19.4 billion and $20 billion, with DCF per share of $5.50 to $5.90. Enbridge’s capital backlog now stands at $26 billion, with $5 billion of assets placed into service in 2024 and $8 billion of newly sanctioned projects added through 2029.

The Foolish takeaway

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Enbridge$59.921,327$0.9425$1,250Quarterly

Today, Enbridge offers an annual dividend of $3.77 per share. So, to earn $5,000 in annual dividends, you should own 1,327 shares of Enbridge. At the current price, it would cost you close to $79,000, which is significant for the majority of Canadian investors. So, it’s advisable to identify other blue-chip dividend-growth stocks with strong fundamentals to diversify your portfolio and lower overall risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be near 52-week highs, but more could be on the way for investors.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks are prime for the picking after increasing dividends yet again for investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Monthly Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Earn reliable streams of monthly passive income from First National Financial and two other TSX monthly dividend stocks with +5%…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Utilities Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Security? Check. Stability? Check. Dividends? Check! So, what's holding back Canadians from investing?

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are Canadian stocks, and then there are these top-notch, prime, cream of the crop Canadian stocks.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Easy Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want high yields, stability, and growth, these three ETFs are exactly where investors should start.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Trump’s Tariffs Are Here: This 5.9% Dividend Stock Is a Safe Haven

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Amidst this uncertainty, certain stocks stand out as safe havens.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Buy utility stocks for dividend income and stable stock performance.

Read more »