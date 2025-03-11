Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2025 and Beyond

If you want future favourite Canadian stocks, then these three are certainly where investors should look first.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Rocket lift off through the clouds

Source: Getty Images

Oh, the thrill of spotting potential skyrockets in the stock market! This can be a fairly tricky situation. Yet with the right future focus, investors could have the chance to get in, if not at least near, the ground floor.

That’s why today we’re going to dive into three Canadian gems. Those being Cameco (TSX:CCO), Air Canada (TSX:AC) and Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) – stocks that could just make your portfolio shine in 2025 and beyond. So let’s get right into it.

Cameco

First up, Cameco, the titan of uranium. The Canadian stock’s recent earnings report was a mixed bag. It posted net earnings of $171.9 million for the full year ending December 31, 2024, a dip from the previous year’s $360.9 million. However, the fourth quarter told a brighter story with net earnings of $135 million and adjusted net earnings of $157 million, in part thanks to robust performances in their uranium and Westinghouse segments.

Cameco’s strategic moves are worth noting. Their acquisition of a 49% stake in Westinghouse is expected to bolster its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by $445 million to $510 million in 2024. It’s also ramping up production at key sites like McArthur River, Key Lake and Cigar Lake, aiming for 18 million pounds per year each. With the world leaning towards nuclear energy, Cameco stock’s positioning seems spot-on.

Lumine

Now, let’s chat about Lumine Group. This tech player has been making waves, especially after its spinoff from Constellation Software. The Canadian stock reported quarterly revenue growth of 35.1% year-over-year, reaching $624.4 million. However, profitability remains a challenge, with a net loss of $1.8 billion for the trailing 12 months. Yet, the operating margin stands at a healthy 18.3%, indicating potential for future profitability.

Lumine’s focus on acquiring and nurturing niche software businesses could be a game-changer. If it manages to streamline operations and turn those revenues into profits, we might see a significant turnaround. Investors with a taste for tech and a bit of patience might find Lumine’s journey intriguing.

Air Canada

Lastly, we have Air Canada, the nation’s flag carrier. Despite a net loss of $644 million in Q4 2024, primarily due to a one-time pension charge, the airline achieved record annual revenues of $22.3 billion, marking a 2% increase from 2023. The adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew by 33% to $696 million, reflecting strong operational performance.

Looking ahead, Air Canada’s ambitions are soaring. It’s targeting a 36% increase in operating revenue by 2028, banking on robust leisure travel demand. The airline plans to expand its network, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, and is eyeing operating revenue of about $30 billion by 2028. A strategic focus on leveraging brand strengths and network advantages positions them well for future growth.

Bottom line

So, while past performances provide a snapshot, it’s the future outlook that holds the promise. Cameco’s strategic expansions, Lumine’s growth potential in the tech sector, and Air Canada’s ambitious revenue targets make them compelling considerations for investors eyeing 2025 and beyond. As always, it’s essential to align these opportunities with your investment goals and risk appetite. But these three Canadian stocks certainly look like a great start.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco, Constellation Software, and Lumine Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 Top High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy and Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The ZWB ETF is pretty much one of the easiest choices that investors can make when it comes to security…

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Consumer Discretionary Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These retail stocks offer something not usually found in the sector: stability.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock may be growing like a weed, but does that mean it will continue to do so for future…

Read more »

clock time
Tech Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks I Loaded Up on in 2024 for Long-Term Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I've long appreciated the investments in these three top Canadian stocks, and I plan to make more gains in 2025!

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Stocks for Beginners

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some beginner-friendly stocks to kickstart your portfolio? Here are three must-have options to consider today.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite ETFs for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for diversification as well as income in 2025? These two ETFs are the perfect combination.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock While It’s Below $45?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Manulife stock may be near 52-week highs, but more could be on the way for investors.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Building Wealth With Stocks: A True North Strategy for Consistent Returns

| Kay Ng

Build wealth via stock investing by focusing on strong businesses, embracing dividends, buying growth stocks, and diversifying your portfolio.

Read more »