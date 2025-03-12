3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

When the financial seas get choppy, savvy investors often look to sturdy vessels to weather the storm. In Canada, three banks have long been considered such vessels, offering stability and resilience during market downturns. So, let’s look into why bank stocks Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM), and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) belong on your watchlist.

Earnings

Recently, these banks have showcased their robustness through impressive earnings.BMO reported adjusted earnings of $3.04 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $2.42. This uptick was largely driven by a 45% increase in net income from its capital markets unit, reaching $591 million. Similarly, CIBC saw its adjusted net income rise to $2.18 billion, propelled by a 19% boost in its capital markets division, which contributed $619 million. Scotiabank also exceeded forecasts with an adjusted earnings per share of $1.76, thanks to a 33% increase in its global markets and banking division, totalling $517 million.

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. These banks have prudently set aside substantial provisions for credit losses to brace for potential loan defaults amid economic uncertainties. Scotiabank allocated $1.16 billion, while BMO and CIBC set aside $1.01 billion and $573 million, respectively. This cautious approach reflects their readiness to navigate potential economic headwinds.

Over the past year, these bank stocks have demonstrated resilience. BMO’s net income surged by 65.1% to $7.3 billion, with significant contributions from its personal and commercial banking segments in both Canada and the United States. CIBC’s focus on capital markets has paid off, with a notable increase in net income from this division. Scotiabank’s strategic shift towards stable, lower-risk countries, particularly within the North American trade corridor, has positioned it well for future growth.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the outlook for these banks remains cautiously optimistic. Analysts maintain a neutral sector outlook for Canadian banks in 2025, anticipating flat profitability as improved margins and lower funding costs are balanced by modest loan growth. S&P Global Ratings echoes this sentiment, expecting slow economic growth to persist into 2025 due to the lagging effects of high interest rates, with acceleration anticipated in the latter half of the year.

BMO’s recent acquisition of Bank of the West has expanded its U.S. footprint, particularly on the West Coast, enhancing its growth prospects in a dynamic market. CIBC’s strong performance in its capital markets unit underscores its ability to capitalize on favourable economic conditions and a lower interest rate environment in Canada. Scotiabank’s investment of $2.8 billion in U.S. regional lender KeyCorp aims to strengthen its U.S. market presence and explore new commercial opportunities.

Nevertheless, potential challenges loom on the horizon. Trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., including tariffs, could impact the economic landscape. Scotiabank, with its significant international operations, may be more exposed to these risks compared to its peers. However, the bank’s strategic focus on the North American trade corridor may help mitigate some of these challenges.

Bottom line

Together, BMO, CIBC, and Scotiabank have demonstrated their resilience and adaptability in the face of economic uncertainties. The strong financial performances, strategic expansions, and prudent risk management practices make them solid options for investors seeking stability during market downturns. As always, it’s essential to stay informed and consider potential risks, but these Canadian bank stock stalwarts have a track record that inspires confidence.