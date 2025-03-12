Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Let’s dive into why Suncor (TSX:SU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) are two top Canadian dividend stocks long-term investors may want to own here.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of headwinds and catalysts for investors to consider in the market right now. For Canadian investors, this list could be much longer than for investors in other parts of the world.

Of course, there are the Trump tariffs ravaging the outlook for the Canadian economy as well as the outlook for the country’s currency. While this move in the Canadian dollar (weaker) should help many export businesses, the impact of tariffs has more than offset any sort of benefits on this front.

Accordingly, there’s plenty of skepticism around Canadian companies with significant exposure to the U.S. right now.

But for those investors who believe that Trump’s tariffs will indeed be used only as a negotiating tool and that we’ll be back to a world of free trade in relatively short order, here are two top Canadian stocks I think are worth buying with your next $5,000 right now.

Suncor

An integrated energy giant focusing on producing crude oil primarily in Alberta’s oil sands, Suncor (TSX:SU) is a company I’ve been bullish on for quite some time.

Of course, the tariff picture has altered the company’s outlook considerably, and shares of Suncor stock should have certainly been thought to be a victim of this turmoil.

However, looking at the company’s stock chart above, it’s clear that investors aren’t being scared off by the recent turmoil. In fact, this is a company many view as integral to the North American energy independence dynamic, and Trump has already backed off on many energy-related tariffs. So, this is one sector many appear to feel comfortable with adding exposure to right now.

If that remains the case, I think Suncor’s valuation of less than 10 times earnings and its current dividend yield of roughly 4.5% make this Canadian company among the top dividend stocks worth buying right now.

Fortis

Another company I’ve been pounding the table on of late is utility giant Fortis (TSX:FTS). The diversified electric and gas utility company has continued to generate strong cash flow growth over time and continues to return more capital to shareholders each year in the form of dividends. Indeed, with a track record of more than 50 consecutive years of dividend hikes, this is a company I think investors can feel comfortable owning for the long haul, as another Canadian top dividend stock.

Now, Fortis’s dividend yield of just 3.9% does price in significant future dividend growth. So, while this yield isn’t as juicy upfront as that of Suncor, it’s one I think many yield-oriented investors can certainly get behind.

In my view, a well-diversified portfolio holding both stocks certainly makes sense in this current environment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Better Materials Stock: Nutrien vs Methanex?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, Nutrien stock seems like a strong option. But this other one might just have the edge on it.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stocks for Beginners

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These Canadian stocks may be quite different, but each offers one thing: value.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over AQN Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

While AQN continues to wrestle with multiple headwinds in 2025, another TSX dividend stock with a tasty yield is beating…

Read more »

Circuit board with glowing lines
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks I’m Looking to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks certainly can offer growth, as well as risk. Yet these three tech stocks offer more of the former,…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

3 Canadian Bank Stocks to Shield Against Market Downturns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bank stocks are sure to be long-term winners in Canada, but these three look ultra promising for investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want income along with stability? Then consider these two REITs first and foremost on the TSX today.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two ETFs provide exposure to Canadian banks and have monthly payouts.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks look primed to explode, and at these prices, investors would do well to pick them up…

Read more »