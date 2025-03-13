Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

Here Are My Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2025

These TSX stocks with strong fundamentals and resilient business models are likely to outperform the broader market in 2025.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
dividends can compound over time

Source: Getty Images

The stock market has been facing challenges due to concerns over slower economic growth fueled by trade and tariff uncertainties. However, there’s a silver lining for investors. The Bank of Canada’s decision to ease monetary policy through consecutive interest rate cuts, along with moderating inflation, could provide a boost to the equity market.

That said, not all stocks will benefit equally. Investors should focus on TSX stocks with strong fundamentals and resilient business models to outperform the broader market this year. Moreover, one should look for companies that are witnessing steady demand for their products and services.

With this background, here are my top TSX stocks to buy for 2025.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of my top TSX stocks to buy for 2025. The discount retailer’s resilient business model and ability to grow traffic in all market conditions make it a top investment for adding stability to your portfolio and generating above-average returns. Further, its growing earnings base enables the retailer to enhance its shareholders’ value through consistent dividend hikes.

Dollarama offers a wide variety of everyday consumable products at low, fixed prices. This strategy keeps shoppers coming back, no matter the economic climate. Besides its value proposition, Dollarama’s growing store footprint drives strong customer traffic, supporting its financial performance.

Dollarama’s consistent growth has translated into impressive stock gains. Over the past year, Dollarama stock has surged 44.6%, and in just three years, it’s delivered a staggering 117.5% return. Beyond capital appreciation, the company has also returned significant cash to its shareholders by raising its dividend 13 times since 2011.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company remains focused on expanding its footprint, optimizing sourcing efficiency, and implementing cost-saving strategies to further bolster its profitability. Higher earnings will drive Dollarama stock and enable it to return significant cash to its shareholders.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is another top stock to buy for 2025. It specializes in non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. What sets it apart is its focus on secondary and rural markets. This strategy helps it dominate the local market and reduce customer churn. Moreover, it leads to stable revenue and stronger financial returns compared to competitors operating in highly competitive urban areas.

In niche segments like energy exploration and production (E&P) waste treatment and disposal, Waste Connections benefits from an early-mover advantage in certain rural regions. With limited third-party waste disposal alternatives available, the company has carved out a lucrative space that enhances its market position and profitability.

Financially, Waste Connections continues to impress. The company closed out 2024 with double-digit growth in its top line and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the fourth quarter. Further, its employee turnover has dropped significantly, translating into operational efficiencies and stronger margins.

Looking ahead, 2025 could be another solid year for Waste Connections. The company’s ability to drive price-led organic growth in solid waste services and improve recycled commodity revenue and ongoing acquisitions puts it in an excellent position to generate solid free cash flow. Moreover, Waste Connections will enhance its shareholder value through higher dividend payments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks have already had a strong year, but the three companies look like they could just be getting…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Investing

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Be Stealthy Tariff Winners

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock and another stealthy winner could rise up over the long run.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some monthly tax-free passive income? Here are three top picks that can give you $300 or more…

Read more »

Beware of bad investing advice.
Stocks for Beginners

Top 5 Stock Market Mistakes for New Investors to Avoid

| Kay Ng

New investors can better build their wealth by avoiding these top stock market mistakes.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Wealth

| Robin Brown

The stock market pullback has created opportunities to buy the best Canadian compounding stocks. Here are three to add on…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock: Undervalued or Just a Value Trap?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock trades at a cheap multiple in 2025. But is the TSX dividend…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Got $7,000? 5 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks have solid fundamentals, growing earnings bases, and the ability to deliver steady growth and income.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks will consistently pay and increase their dividends, making them attractive investment to generate passive income.

Read more »