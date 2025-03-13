Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy for its 7.8% Dividend Yield?

Is Whitecap Resources Stock a Buy for its 7.8% Dividend Yield?

Whitecap stock’s recent merger with Velen sent shares dropping, but this could mean there’s a value opportunity.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) has been making waves in the Canadian energy sector. Most recently the energy stock made headlines from merging with Veren in a massive $15 billion deal.

Yet investors have long loved the energy stock, particularly for income-focused investors looking for high-yield dividend stocks. With a forward dividend yield of approximately 7.8%, it’s no surprise that many are wondering whether Whitecap stock is a smart buy for its dividend potential. But as always, it’s not just about the yield. It’s about sustainability, growth potential, and the company’s overall financial health.

The numbers

Whitecap stock recently reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 earnings, delivering earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.37. While this might not seem like a huge beat, in the energy sector, where fluctuating oil prices can make revenue unpredictable, consistent performance above estimates is a solid sign. Revenue also showed resilience, with year-over-year growth of 3.1%, reflecting stable demand for Whitecap’s oil and gas production despite market headwinds.

Looking at Whitecap’s past performance, the company has steadily grown its production base through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion. In 2023, Whitecap acquired assets that bolstered its long-term production capacity, positioning itself as a key mid-cap player in the Canadian energy landscape. The energy stock has a reputation for efficiently managing costs while maximizing cash flow — two critical factors for maintaining its dividend. Over the past five years, Whitecap has maintained an average dividend yield of about 6%, demonstrating a strong track record of returning value to shareholders.

Whitecap’s management has been proactive in adapting to changing market conditions. The company has focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet, with a total debt of $1.14 billion and a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89%. This suggests that while Whitecap does carry debt, like most energy companies, it isn’t over-leveraged. This is crucial when navigating an industry known for price swings. Additionally, Whitecap has maintained a reasonable return on equity (ROE) of 14.47%, which is a positive sign that the company is using its resources efficiently to generate profits.

More to come

One of the biggest concerns for any high-yield stock is whether the dividend is sustainable. Whitecap’s current payout ratio sits at approximately 53.65%, meaning that just over half of its earnings are going toward dividend payments. This is a reasonable level, especially in a sector known for volatility. However, it does mean that if oil prices were to drop significantly, Whitecap might have to rethink its dividend strategy. Fortunately, the energy stock has built a strong cash position, with $386.1 million in total cash and $1.83 billion in operating cash flow over the past year. This should provide some cushion even in a downturn.

The energy stock itself has seen some price fluctuations over the past year. The news of the merger sent shares downwards by 15% to 52-week lows at around $8 per share as of writing. This could suggest an opportunity for investors who believe in the company’s long-term stability and dividend strength. However, energy stocks are inherently cyclical, and Whitecap’s performance will largely depend on oil prices and broader economic conditions.

Looking ahead, Whitecap has committed to sustaining its dividend and maintaining production levels while exploring strategic growth opportunities. The energy stock’s ability to generate free cash flow remains strong, with $691.8 million in levered free cash flow over the past 12 months. So, Whitecap still has plenty of cash left over to return to shareholders or reinvest in the business.

Bottom line

Ultimately, is Whitecap Resources stock a buy for its 7.8% dividend yield? For investors seeking steady passive income and exposure to Canada’s energy sector, Whitecap offers a compelling opportunity. The energy stock has a strong financial position, a history of maintaining its dividend, and a well-managed balance sheet. Plus, there is more growth to come from the recent merger. However, it’s essential to keep an eye on oil prices and economic conditions, as these will heavily influence Whitecap’s ability to sustain its payouts. As always, investors should consider their risk tolerance and diversification strategy before jumping in.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock has certainly made an impression on investors in the past. But with tariffs coming down hard, what's…

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Renewable vs TransAlta Renewables?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two energy stocks look primed to explode, and at these prices, investors would do well to pick them up…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Energy Stocks

Emera: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Emera stock has had a fairly turbulent year, but does that mean investors should take this opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Outlook for Enbridge Stock in 2025

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock has been in the limelight since the tariff war began, making risk-averse investors anxious. Here is what you…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

Got $2,500? 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three energy stocks would be ideal additions to your long-term portfolios, given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows,…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor stock has seen quite the turnaround in recent years, but will it keep the momentum up?

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Enbridge You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to establish some yearly dividends? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) can handily provide you with $2,000 or more in annual income.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 No-Brainer Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian energy companies will generate strong profits and reward investors with high and reliable dividend payouts.

Read more »