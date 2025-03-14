Member Login
1 Excellent TSX Dividend Stock, Down 22 Percent, to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Down 22% from all-time highs, Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets in 2025.

Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath
Image source: Getty Images

Investing in undervalued dividend stocks is a good strategy to build long-term wealth. By holding fundamentally strong dividend stocks, you are positioned to benefit from a steady stream of dividend income and capital gains. As dividend yields are inversely related to share prices, the ongoing drawdown allows you to benefit from higher yields.

In this article, I have identified one excellent TSX stock, down 22% from its 52-week high, that you can buy right now. The stock is Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM), which offers a tasty dividend yield of 3.7%.

Is the TSX dividend stock a buy right now?

Brookfield Asset Management reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, demonstrating strong growth across its diversified alternative investment platform. The Toronto-headquartered company, which manages over US$1 trillion in assets, expressed optimism for accelerated fundraising and deployment in 2025.

The asset manager reported record fee-related earnings (FRE) of US$677 million, or US$0.42 per share, in the fourth quarter (Q4), up 17% year over year, bringing full-year FRE to US$2.5 billion. Distributable earnings, or DE, reached US$649 million, or US$0.40 per share, for the quarter, an 11% increase from the prior year, with annual DE totalling US$2.4 billion.

“We had a strong 2024 as both earnings and capital raising continued to gain momentum throughout the year,” said Bruce Flatt, chief executive officer of Brookfield Asset Management. The company raised over US$135 billion in capital, deployed US$48 billion, and monetized US$30 billion of investments during the year.

Fee-bearing capital grew by 18% to US$539 billion, with the credit group emerging as its most prominent business at nearly US$250 billion. Notably, Q4 saw record organic fundraising of US$29 billion across over 40 strategies.

Brookfield highlighted three secular trends driving its growth: the expected doubling of the alternative asset industry, ongoing consolidation among investment managers, and strategic alignment with major market themes, including digitalization, artificial intelligence-driven infrastructure, clean energy transition, and private credit expansion.

“These drivers position Brookfield for long-term success, and we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our long-term goal of 15% annual growth in cash flow on a per share basis,” Flatt stated.

What’s next for the TSX stock?

Looking ahead to 2025, Brookfield expects its flagship fundraising rounds to exceed previous vintages by over 15%, with two flagship funds scheduled for final close in the year’s first half. Moreover, the management anticipates US$25 billion in annual inflows from insurance channels and continued growth in the private wealth segment.

The company also completed a transaction that swapped Brookfield Corporation’s 73% private ownership in the asset management business for public shares, potentially positioning BAM for inclusion in major U.S. indices.

In line with this growth outlook, Brookfield announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend to an annualized rate of US$1.75 per share. Moreover, the TSX stock has increased its annual dividend from US$1.28 per share in 2022.

Analysts tracking Brookfield stock expect adjusted earnings to expand from US$1.45 per share in 2024 to US$1.98 per share in 2026. So, priced at 24 times forward earnings, BAM stock is reasonably valued and trades at a discount of 28% to consensus price targets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

