3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for March

These three growth stocks might be excellent holdings to add to your self-directed portfolio this month.

The Canadian stock market is facing a correction due to the trade tensions with the neighbours south of the border. All the uncertainty might be leaving newer investors wary of allocating too much money into the market. A significant correction can leave them reeling with losses much higher than their risk tolerances. However, seasoned investors know that this is exactly the time to catch a few good investment opportunities at their best.

Make no mistake: investing in a volatile market environment is risky. It can lead to losses, at least in the short term. Investors with a long-term outlook don’t worry about short-term losses too much because downturns can help them position their portfolios for massive long-term gains.

Below are three compelling growth stocks to look into, each with a strong ability to deliver impressive returns in the long run.

Descartes Systems

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is a TSX-listed tech stock that specializes in cloud-based logistics and supply chain management software. Companies like this are in high demand, as the world constantly looks for ways to tackle supply chain issues with greater efficiency. Its cloud-based software solutions for the global supply chain industry have put it in a position to benefit greatly over the years.

The stock’s recent earnings report showed a 37.4% growth in year-over-year net income and a 16.6% increase in revenue. As companies worldwide continue digitizing their supply chain operations, DSG will benefit more and more. In turn, it can grow shareholder value and deliver substantial returns. As of this writing, DSG stock trades for $142.80 per share, up 18.72% from its 52-week low.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is another TSX-listed tech stock, but investors view it differently from others in the sector. Tech stocks typically have a high-risk, high-reward reputation. However, experienced Canadian investors know CSU stock as a steady growth stock. The tech company is known for its strategic acquisitions and long-term growth strategy. It acquires, manages, and builds vertical market software business with a portfolio diversified across several industries.

Its focus on software companies that already have strong cash flows and making them better under its banner has been a successful strategy for decades. Over the last decade alone, it has delivered returns at an almost 29% annualized rate. As of this writing, CSU stock trades for $4,698.80 per share.

EQB

EQB Inc. (TSX:EQB), formerly known as Equitable Bank, is a Canadian bank with a $3.63 billion market capitalization. While it does not come close to comparing with the Big Six in terms of market capitalization, EQB stock is not a minnow at the very least. The bank offers high-interest savings accounts, commercial lending, and mortgages. In the last fiscal year, it reported a net income of $390 million, $1.3 billion in revenue, and $51.1 billion in total assets.

EQB stock has delivered returns at a 14% annualized rate over the last decade. There aren’t a lot of high-growth investment opportunities in the Canadian banking sector, and EQB stock takes the case for being one of the best among the rare opportunities. As of this writing, EQB stock trades for $94.50 per share.

Foolish takeaway

Stock market investing is inherently risky, and putting more money into the market when it’s volatile is even riskier. However, making calculated decisions based on the long-term outlook of a potential holding can help you reap far more benefits than making fear-based decisions due to short-term losses during market corrections.

Considering this backdrop, DSG stock, CSU stock, and EQB stock can be considered excellent investments if you have a long investment horizon.