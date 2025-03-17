Stock Market Correction? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Steal

Dividend stocks can be a saviour, but can also lead to large portfolio gains when bought during stock market corrections.

In the world of investing, market corrections often present unique opportunities for discerning investors. Yet many worry that a stock market dip could even take down some of Canada’s most prominent stocks. That’s why it’s important to look for dividend stocks from blue-chip companies. And right now, two prominent Canadian companies, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), have recently come under the spotlight. Both boast market capitalizations exceeding $200 million and offer attractive dividends, making them worthy of consideration.

TD stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank, commonly known as TD, is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions. In the first quarter of 2025, TD reported a net income of $2.8 billion, slightly down from $2.8 billion in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) remained steady at $1.55. The bank’s U.S. retail division experienced a 61% drop in earnings, partly due to earlier compliance issues.

Despite these challenges, TD continues to reward its shareholders. The dividend stock offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.12%, which is appealing in today’s market. This consistent dividend underscores TD’s commitment to its investors. TD has also been proactive in addressing its compliance issues. The bank has agreed to pay US$3 billion in penalties due to inadequate anti-money-laundering controls in its U.S. operations. This settlement includes a three-year monitoring period to ensure improvements are implemented. Such measures aim to strengthen the bank’s operations and restore investor confidence.

CNR stock

On the other hand, Canadian National Railway is a leader in North America’s transportation sector. In its latest earnings report, CN posted revenues of $4.11 billion, with an EPS of $1.72. These figures highlight CN’s robust financial health.

CN’s commitment to shareholders is evident in its dividend policy. The dividend stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.845, reflecting its ongoing dedication to returning value to investors. This consistent dividend growth makes CN an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Beyond financials, CN has been making strides in innovation. The dividend stock launched a medium-horsepower hybrid electric locomotive pilot project. Developed in collaboration with Knoxville Locomotive Works, this initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions. Such projects position CN as a forward-thinking company in the transportation industry.

Foolish takeaway

Both TD and CN have faced their share of challenges but have demonstrated resilience. TD is actively addressing its compliance issues, aiming for a stronger future. Meanwhile, CN continues to adapt and thrive in the evolving transportation landscape. For investors seeking stable dividend income, both companies present compelling cases. TD’s higher dividend yield appeals to those prioritizing immediate income. CN’s consistent dividend growth offers a blend of income and potential capital appreciation.

It’s essential to consider each company’s fundamentals and future prospects. TD’s efforts to strengthen its operations could lead to renewed growth. CN’s strategic position in the transportation industry positions it well for long-term success. In conclusion, while market corrections can be unsettling, they also unveil opportunities. TD Bank and Canadian National Railway, with solid dividends and strong market positions, are worth considering for those seeking stability and income in their portfolios.