Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market Correction? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Steal

Stock Market Correction? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Steal

Dividend stocks can be a saviour, but can also lead to large portfolio gains when bought during stock market corrections.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Hourglass and stock price chart

Source: Getty Images

In the world of investing, market corrections often present unique opportunities for discerning investors. Yet many worry that a stock market dip could even take down some of Canada’s most prominent stocks. That’s why it’s important to look for dividend stocks from blue-chip companies. And right now, two prominent Canadian companies, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), have recently come under the spotlight. Both boast market capitalizations exceeding $200 million and offer attractive dividends, making them worthy of consideration.

TD stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank, commonly known as TD, is one of Canada’s largest financial institutions. In the first quarter of 2025, TD reported a net income of $2.8 billion, slightly down from $2.8 billion in the same period the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) remained steady at $1.55. The bank’s U.S. retail division experienced a 61% drop in earnings, partly due to earlier compliance issues.

Despite these challenges, TD continues to reward its shareholders. The dividend stock offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.12%, which is appealing in today’s market. This consistent dividend underscores TD’s commitment to its investors. TD has also been proactive in addressing its compliance issues. The bank has agreed to pay US$3 billion in penalties due to inadequate anti-money-laundering controls in its U.S. operations. This settlement includes a three-year monitoring period to ensure improvements are implemented. Such measures aim to strengthen the bank’s operations and restore investor confidence.

CNR stock

On the other hand, Canadian National Railway is a leader in North America’s transportation sector. In its latest earnings report, CN posted revenues of $4.11 billion, with an EPS of $1.72. These figures highlight CN’s robust financial health.

CN’s commitment to shareholders is evident in its dividend policy. The dividend stock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.845, reflecting its ongoing dedication to returning value to investors. This consistent dividend growth makes CN an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Beyond financials, CN has been making strides in innovation. The dividend stock launched a medium-horsepower hybrid electric locomotive pilot project. Developed in collaboration with Knoxville Locomotive Works, this initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions. Such projects position CN as a forward-thinking company in the transportation industry.

Foolish takeaway

Both TD and CN have faced their share of challenges but have demonstrated resilience. TD is actively addressing its compliance issues, aiming for a stronger future. Meanwhile, CN continues to adapt and thrive in the evolving transportation landscape. For investors seeking stable dividend income, both companies present compelling cases. TD’s higher dividend yield appeals to those prioritizing immediate income. CN’s consistent dividend growth offers a blend of income and potential capital appreciation.

It’s essential to consider each company’s fundamentals and future prospects. TD’s efforts to strengthen its operations could lead to renewed growth. CN’s strategic position in the transportation industry positions it well for long-term success. In conclusion, while market corrections can be unsettling, they also unveil opportunities. TD Bank and Canadian National Railway, with solid dividends and strong market positions, are worth considering for those seeking stability and income in their portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull and bear face off.
Dividend Stocks

U.S. Tech Stocks Are in Correction Territory… History Says This Happens Next

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) are currently better positioned than U.S. tech.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is Fortis Stock a Risky Buy?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is often regarded as a great long-term holding for income-seeking investors. But is this stock now a risky…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks might be near 52-week lows, but don't let that stop you from making a long-term investment.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Alert: Why These TSX Blue-Chip Stocks Look Undervalued Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks look mighty valuable right now, and come with outlooks that make each prime for the picking.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

Want a 6% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer yield of over 6% and are well-positioned to sustain their payouts and maintain consistent dividend payments.

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks 

| Puja Tayal

A decade from now, these 2 dividend stocks could give you strong returns through dividends or capital appreciation, or both.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top-Tier TSX Stocks for That $7,000 Contribution

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great long-term stock to fuel your TFSA. Here’s a look at three top-tier TSX stocks…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy for March

| Adam Othman

These three growth stocks might be excellent holdings to add to your self-directed portfolio this month.

Read more »