A Top-Notch 3.8% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

The company’s merger with Veren expanded its production scale, while rising free funds flow and declining net debt strengthened its financial position.

Many dividend-paying Canadian companies send cash to shareholders every quarter, with price appreciation as a welcome bonus. However, if you want more frequent payouts, Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is a top-notch choice. Beyond the attractive 4% yield and monthly payout schedule, this large-cap energy stock continues to crush the market with impressive total returns.

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Crushing the market

The energy sector is inherently volatile, and Whitecap Resources is no stranger to commodity downside risks. Despite heightened geopolitical risks, its stock has delivered extraordinary performance over the past year, with outsized capital gains.

At $19.57 per share, WCP is up 76% year-to-date, backed by a nearly 96% surge from a year ago. On October 14, 2026, it reached a new 52-week high of $19.65 in intraday trading. The total 5-year run is plus-239%, representing a 27.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Favourable tailwinds

Sustained oil price strength, driven by ongoing Middle East conflict continues to provide favourable tailwinds. Notably, volatile macroeconomic conditions translate to record free funds flow (FFF) for the $22.2 billion growth-oriented energy company.

Furthermore, Whitecap Resources is now Canada’s fifth-largest oil and natural gas producer after merging with industry peer Veren in May 2025. The business combination expanded its asset base and scale, including inventory and cash-generating capacity. It is also the fifth-largest Canadian producer of oil and condensate.

The company’s long-term financial objective is to increase long-term free funds flow by allocating capital to the highest return opportunities. In the first half of 2026, free funds flow rose 261.6% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Net debt in the same period declined 30.7% to $2.5 billion from a year ago. Whitecap also aims to maintain a net debt to funds flow ratio of less than 1 times through the cycle. For the full year, Whitecap expects to generate $4.3 billion of cash flow.

Solid earnings

Whitecap reported a strong second-quarter financial and production performance. In the three months ending June 30, 2026, total revenues (petroleum and natural gas) and net income rose 93% and 186%, respectively, to $2.6 billion and $889.5 million compared to Q2 2025.

Average production volumes during the quarter increased 33% year-over-year to 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), exceeding the forecast by 8,000 boe/d. The 2026 results already reflect the combined Whitecap and Veren production.

At WTI crude oil prices of US$60 per barrel, Whitecap generates sufficient cash flow to cover its entire capital expenditure program. On June 30, 2026, the WTI benchmark price was US$92.79 per barrel. With the low corporate break-even cost of $60 per barrel, the company has enormous downside protection.

A competitive advantage is the low decline rate (20%) in its core Montney and Duvernay assets. Whitecap can maintain steady production levels at significantly lower capital requirements.

Top-notch energy play

Whitecap Resources is a buying opportunity today for dividend-focused investors seeking immediate monthly cash flow. Its strong upward price trajectory, expanded footprint following a strategic merger, and free funds flow generation capacity are key contributing factors. Moreover, the 62% payout ratio provides a significant safety buffer for a commodity-exposed energy income play.