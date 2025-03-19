Member Login
Home » Investing » Plummet Alert! This Top Canadian Stock is Still Down 29% – Should You Buy?

Plummet Alert! This Top Canadian Stock is Still Down 29% – Should You Buy?

Aritzia stock might be down 29%, but has already improved from 52-week lows. So where does that leave investors?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

When a top Canadian stock drops sharply, it naturally grabs investor attention. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) plunged earlier this year, hitting lows of about $32 and setting off alarm bells. But since then, the Canadian stock has risen back up, though still down by 29% from 52-week highs. So, does a dramatic dip mean it’s time to shop or drop?

What happened

Aritzia, a Vancouver-based women’s fashion brand known for its trendy apparel and popular boutiques, has been a market darling for years. Its carefully curated fashion lines and steady expansion into the United States have helped it grow into a Canadian retail heavyweight, valued around $2 billion as of writing. But even strong brands can hit rough patches, and Aritzia certainly seems to be navigating one now.

The recent sell-off comes after the Canadian stock released disappointing quarterly earnings. For its latest quarter ending November 26, 2024, Aritzia reported revenue of $615.6 million, slightly below analyst estimates of about $617 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.18, missing the forecast of $0.20 per share. This shortfall was largely attributed to slowing consumer spending and higher operational costs. Investors reacted swiftly, pushing shares down dramatically over concerns about future profitability.

Don’t let that scare you

Yet despite its recent miss, Aritzia remains fundamentally healthy. It continues to generate substantial revenues, with a loyal customer base that often returns season after season. Its boutiques, located in prime retail spots across Canada and increasingly in the U.S., enjoy robust foot traffic. Additionally, the company’s e-commerce platform continues to gain traction, offering further growth potential in the digital shopping era.

On the financial side, while recent results disappointed, Aritzia maintains decent profitability metrics. Its gross profit margin sits around 39%, reflecting relatively strong pricing power. The dip in EPS, while disappointing in the short term, could well be temporary, particularly if economic conditions stabilize and consumer confidence rebounds.

Moreover, Aritzia’s expansion strategy continues to show promise. The U.S. market represents significant long-term potential. The Canadian stock’s investments south of the border position it well for future growth once consumer sentiment improves. This geographic diversification can serve as a buffer during slower periods in the Canadian economy.

Think ahead

However, investors should also weigh potential risks. Higher inflation and increased costs remain persistent challenges. Management noted that rising wages and supply chain pressures are impacting profitability. The broader economic outlook also remains uncertain, particularly in retail, where discretionary spending can quickly dry up if consumers tighten their budgets.

Valuation-wise, after the 29% drop, Aritzia looks more affordable. Its current price-to-earnings ratio has become considerably more attractive, potentially offering long-term investors a tempting entry point. But investors should tread carefully, considering that near-term volatility could persist until the company demonstrates a clear rebound in earnings.

Analysts appear mixed but generally remain cautiously optimistic. The consensus seems to be that while short-term challenges exist, the longer-term story remains intact. Most experts acknowledge the brand’s strength and potential for recovery, particularly once inflation pressures ease and consumers regain spending confidence.

Bottom line

Ultimately, whether investors should buy Aritzia after this plunge depends largely on their investment style. For investors comfortable riding out short-term volatility, this price drop could indeed offer an attractive buying opportunity. On the other hand, those seeking immediate stability might prefer waiting on the sidelines until clearer signs of recovery emerge.

In short, the sharp drop in Aritzia’s share price is alarming, but not necessarily catastrophic. While risks are clear, the Canadian stock’s strong fundamentals and growth potential suggest that this pullback could simply be a sale price on a top Canadian retailer. As always, investors should do their homework carefully and decide whether this fashion-forward stock fits well within their portfolio strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

ways to boost income
Stocks for Beginners

Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $7,000 to invest in your 2025 TFSA contribution? Here are three diverse Canadian stocks to add right now.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Plummet or Opportunity? Why This TSX Stock Could Skyrocket From Here

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock may be down for now, but don't count it out as a solid long-term growth opportunity.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Tariff Trouble: How Canadian Investors Can Protect Their Portfolios

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian investors can protect themselves against Trump tariffs through diversification.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Down 33%: Is This Canadian Tech Stock Set for a Massive Comeback?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tech stock has a strong and stable outlook ahead, but it might take a year or two to fully…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

A Top ETF to Buy With $2,000 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio offers a low-cost and diversified investment solution for investors looking to build wealth for the…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Stock Market Correction? These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are a Steal

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks can be a saviour, but can also lead to large portfolio gains when bought during stock market corrections.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 3 TSX Stocks Trading at Bargain Prices Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks might be near 52-week lows, but don't let that stop you from making a long-term investment.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Sell-Off Alert: Why These TSX Blue-Chip Stocks Look Undervalued Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks look mighty valuable right now, and come with outlooks that make each prime for the picking.

Read more »