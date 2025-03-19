Plummet Alert! This Top Canadian Stock is Still Down 29% – Should You Buy?

Aritzia stock might be down 29%, but has already improved from 52-week lows. So where does that leave investors?

When a top Canadian stock drops sharply, it naturally grabs investor attention. Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) plunged earlier this year, hitting lows of about $32 and setting off alarm bells. But since then, the Canadian stock has risen back up, though still down by 29% from 52-week highs. So, does a dramatic dip mean it’s time to shop or drop?

What happened

Aritzia, a Vancouver-based women’s fashion brand known for its trendy apparel and popular boutiques, has been a market darling for years. Its carefully curated fashion lines and steady expansion into the United States have helped it grow into a Canadian retail heavyweight, valued around $2 billion as of writing. But even strong brands can hit rough patches, and Aritzia certainly seems to be navigating one now.

The recent sell-off comes after the Canadian stock released disappointing quarterly earnings. For its latest quarter ending November 26, 2024, Aritzia reported revenue of $615.6 million, slightly below analyst estimates of about $617 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.18, missing the forecast of $0.20 per share. This shortfall was largely attributed to slowing consumer spending and higher operational costs. Investors reacted swiftly, pushing shares down dramatically over concerns about future profitability.

Don’t let that scare you

Yet despite its recent miss, Aritzia remains fundamentally healthy. It continues to generate substantial revenues, with a loyal customer base that often returns season after season. Its boutiques, located in prime retail spots across Canada and increasingly in the U.S., enjoy robust foot traffic. Additionally, the company’s e-commerce platform continues to gain traction, offering further growth potential in the digital shopping era.

On the financial side, while recent results disappointed, Aritzia maintains decent profitability metrics. Its gross profit margin sits around 39%, reflecting relatively strong pricing power. The dip in EPS, while disappointing in the short term, could well be temporary, particularly if economic conditions stabilize and consumer confidence rebounds.

Moreover, Aritzia’s expansion strategy continues to show promise. The U.S. market represents significant long-term potential. The Canadian stock’s investments south of the border position it well for future growth once consumer sentiment improves. This geographic diversification can serve as a buffer during slower periods in the Canadian economy.

Think ahead

However, investors should also weigh potential risks. Higher inflation and increased costs remain persistent challenges. Management noted that rising wages and supply chain pressures are impacting profitability. The broader economic outlook also remains uncertain, particularly in retail, where discretionary spending can quickly dry up if consumers tighten their budgets.

Valuation-wise, after the 29% drop, Aritzia looks more affordable. Its current price-to-earnings ratio has become considerably more attractive, potentially offering long-term investors a tempting entry point. But investors should tread carefully, considering that near-term volatility could persist until the company demonstrates a clear rebound in earnings.

Analysts appear mixed but generally remain cautiously optimistic. The consensus seems to be that while short-term challenges exist, the longer-term story remains intact. Most experts acknowledge the brand’s strength and potential for recovery, particularly once inflation pressures ease and consumers regain spending confidence.

Bottom line

Ultimately, whether investors should buy Aritzia after this plunge depends largely on their investment style. For investors comfortable riding out short-term volatility, this price drop could indeed offer an attractive buying opportunity. On the other hand, those seeking immediate stability might prefer waiting on the sidelines until clearer signs of recovery emerge.

In short, the sharp drop in Aritzia’s share price is alarming, but not necessarily catastrophic. While risks are clear, the Canadian stock’s strong fundamentals and growth potential suggest that this pullback could simply be a sale price on a top Canadian retailer. As always, investors should do their homework carefully and decide whether this fashion-forward stock fits well within their portfolio strategy.