Member Login
Home » Investing » The 1 Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

The 1 Single Stock I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) looks like a solid growth buy for a TFSA.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

It’s tough to choose a single stock that you’d be willing to hold forever or for at least 25-30 years. Indeed, a lot can change in just a year, let alone a few decades. That’s why investors looking for a semi-permanent holding for their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), or non-registered brokerage account have got to ensure they’re picking up shares of a firm that has an incredibly wide economic moat. Indeed, wide moats can protect against many disruptive forces that can come from outside of left field.

Indeed, in today’s climate, artificial intelligence (AI) is a disruptive technology that could change how various businesses are carried out. And while automation and all the sort can be a disruptive force, certain industries stand to benefit significantly from the cost savings. In this piece, we’ll look at one firm in the retail scene that can benefit from the rise of AI as it leverages the technology to remove a bit of friction from the checkout counter.

Do remember that even the widest moat in the world can be chipped narrowed with time if management doesn’t continue to invest in growth or discounts the power of potential industry disruptors.

In any case, the following firm, I believe, has one of the best management teams on Earth, with a hunger to keep pursuing opportunities within the space, whether we’re talking about mergers and acquisition (M&A) or experimenting with new technologies to improve operational efficiencies and drive sales a bit higher. All of this bodes well for the moat width in 2025 and beyond.

Couche-Tard: A well-run retail firm worth owning for decades

Without further ado, enter shares of Quebec-base convenience retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), a company whose high-quality shares I’d be more willing to hang for the long haul. It’s a proven long-term grower with an exceptional management team that’s not afraid to make big splashes if there are synergies to be made. Indeed, it’s quite rare to find a company whose top bosses are this focused on the extremely long term. Sure, some firms may think quarter to quarter or year to year, but Couche-Tard and a select range of other firms playing the long game seem to be positioning with the next decade (and beyond) in mind.

Of course, not every investor cares too much for such a time horizon. Either way, Couche-Tard offered up a five-year plan for such investors to get behind just a few years ago. We’re around two years into that plan, and with the 7-Eleven deal up in the air, questions linger as to whether the firm can achieve its ambitious milestone of hitting $10 billion worth of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization by 2028. Recession or not, I think Couche-Tard will end up surpassing such targets. At the end of the day, it’s a wonderful company that deserves the trust and patience of shareholders.

As the firm embraces AI and analytics to help improve inventory management, smarter checkout, and data-driven moves, I wouldn’t dare bet against the stock. It’s a long-term AI winner, even though it may seem like a boring retail stock that doesn’t have a lot of exciting news (other than the 7-Eleven pursuit) to get behind.

Bottom line

With the firm coming off a strong quarter, I’d not be afraid to pick up shares as they recover after a lost 2024 of returns. The company has its eye on the prize, and its continued persistence could lead to a historic deal and a return to new highs for the stock at some point this year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette owns shares of Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's seriously in trouble lately, but don't worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

The dip in this growth stock could be the perfect chance to buy in with $1,000.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Investing

Here’s the Maximum Amount Canadians Could Have in a TFSA

| Kay Ng

While the contribution limits for a TFSA are capped, the growth potential inside the account is limitless — provided you…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TSX has no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three top picks to add to…

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Will Tariffs Crush These Canadian Manufacturing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three manufacturing stocks have already gone through some turbulence, but some might fare better than others.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian dividend stocks could help you earn attractive passive income for years to come.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Investing

Their Businesses Are Thriving, So These 3 Stocks Are Buys Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid performances and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Barrick Gold: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The decision whether to buy, sell, or hold Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) can vary with each investor. Here's a case for…

Read more »