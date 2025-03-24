Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Generating Machine With $10,000

Here’s how Canadian TFSA investors can hold TSX dividend stocks and begin a passive-income stream in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TSFA) is a flexible registered account that was launched in 2009. Canadian residents can hold a variety of qualified investments in the TFSA, including bonds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, and mutual funds. Moreover, any returns generated from these qualified investments in the TFSA are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

Due to the TFSA’s tax-sheltered status, Canadians can consider holding quality dividend stocks in the account to benefit from a steady stream of passive income and long-term capital gains. So, let’s see how to transform your TFSA into a cash-generating machine with just $10,000 by investing in this TSX dividend stock.

Hold this TSX stock in a TFSA right now

Valued at a market cap of $900 million, Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) is an alternative capital provider that invests primarily in North American lower-middle market companies through preferred equity instruments. In 2024, it reported a 42% year-over-year increase in net distributable cash flow, reaching $130.4 million or $2.87 per unit. This resulted in a payout ratio of just 48%, significantly below the company’s target of 65%.

Alaris Equity Partners reported a strong finish to 2024. Its partner distribution and transaction fee revenue stood at $46.9 million in the fourth quarter (Q4), exceeding previous guidance of $38.9 million and the prior year’s $41.9 million. Its net book value increased to $24.22 per unit, representing a 21% total return on book value for the year when combined with dividends.

“In Canadian dollars, we now manage almost $1.6 billion of investments, of which more than a third have full common equity upside,” said Chief Executive Officer Steve King during the earnings call. “We also get a portion of the eventual profits of another $750 million of third-party capital that we manage.”

With its strong cash position, Alaris is pivoting toward share repurchases rather than dividend increases. Management has budgeted approximately $25 million for stock buybacks in 2025 and signalled the potential for additional special buyback programs following any significant partner redemptions.

King addressed potential impacts from U.S. tariffs and government spending cuts, noting the company’s resilient business model. Approximately 90% of Alaris’s investments are in U.S.-based service businesses that don’t rely on imported or exported goods, limiting exposure to trade tensions. Only one of its 20 partners, FMP (a human resources consulting company), could experience some disruption from government reforms.

Looking ahead to 2025, Alaris anticipates $42.5 million in Q1 revenue and has increased its twelve-month outlook to $187 million, up from $171 million. Alaris expects positive resets from 10 partners, negative resets from two, and seven partners with no resets this year.

King also highlighted an expanding pipeline of potential transactions, noting that relationships with large asset management companies will allow Alaris to pursue more significant deals requiring more common equity than historically possible with just public capital. These co-investment partnerships will be strategically crucial for accelerating growth while providing shareholders additional optionality through third-party capital returns.

The Foolish takeaway

An investment of $10,000 in Alaris will help you purchase 508 company shares. It means your annual dividend payout will be close to $691, indicating a yield of 6.9%. The TSX stock has returned 164% to shareholders in the last five years. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 300%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This Canadian Sector Is Plummeting and How to Protect Your Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's seriously in trouble lately, but don't worry. We have you covered with more stocks to consider.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Will Tariffs Crush These Canadian Manufacturing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three manufacturing stocks have already gone through some turbulence, but some might fare better than others.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Income Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The TSX has no shortage of high-yielding dividend stocks to choose from. Here are three top picks to add to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Generate Passive Income in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian dividend stocks could help you earn attractive passive income for years to come.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Financial Stocks to Buy Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's financial stocks are regarded as some of the best investments to own. Here's a look at several to buy…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Investing in dividend stocks for the long term can be rewarding, especially if they grow their dividend annually.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Fortis: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up 8% in 2025. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks Investors Can Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

Balancing risk and reward, here are some of the best Canadian stocks to invest in right now!

Read more »