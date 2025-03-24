Member Login
Will Tariffs Crush These Canadian Manufacturing Stocks?

These three manufacturing stocks have already gone through some turbulence, but some might fare better than others.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Trade tensions have a way of making headlines and raising eyebrows, especially when tariffs enter the conversation. Recently, the United States imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Canada, aiming to address various trade concerns. This move has sent ripples through the Canadian manufacturing sector, prompting questions about how companies will navigate these choppy waters.

Some businesses will feel the squeeze more than others, especially those with a heavy reliance on cross-border trade. Those include Magna International (TSX:MG), CAE (TSX:CAE), and Linamar (TSX:LNR) — three companies that could face challenges, but each has a different way of handling the pressure.

Magna stock

Magna International is one of the largest auto parts manufacturers in the world. It has deep ties to the U.S. market, with much of its revenue coming from American automakers. Its supply chain stretches across borders, meaning parts often travel back and forth between Canada, the United States, and Mexico before a finished product rolls off the assembly line.

This tariff situation could disrupt that balance and drive up costs. In its fourth-quarter 2024 report, Magna reported sales of US$10.6 billion, a slight increase from the previous year. However, net income fell to US$203 million from US$271 million due to higher net warranty costs and restructuring expenses.

Its 2025 outlook forecasts sales between US$42.7 billion and US$44.7 billion, with an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin of 5.1% to 5.5%. Higher tariffs could put further pressure on those margins. To counteract rising costs, Magna may need to look at alternative supply routes, cost-cutting measures, or passing some of the burden onto automakers.

CAE stock

CAE is in a different business altogether. It specializes in flight simulation and training services for aviation and defence. While its operations are less tied to U.S. trade policy, it isn’t immune to tariffs. Many of its clients are American airlines and military organizations, and any economic slowdown caused by tariffs could lead to reduced spending on training and simulation.

In its most recent earnings report, CAE posted revenue of $1.02 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, up 7% from the previous year. Net income rose to $76.4 million from $48.8 million, showing strong demand in the civil aviation segment.

Despite this growth, any prolonged trade uncertainty could lead to hesitation among clients. Airlines dealing with higher costs might hold off on non-essential spending, which could impact CAE’s future revenue. However, its diversification into healthcare simulation and defence contracts provides some insulation from trade-related disruptions.

Linamar stock

Linamar sits in the middle of these two manufacturing stocks, operating in both the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors. It produces everything from vehicle components to agricultural equipment, making it highly exposed to any new trade restrictions.

Its latest earnings report showed annual sales surpassing $10 billion, with strong earnings growth and free cash flow. The manufacturing stock’s industrial segment, which includes agricultural machinery, has helped offset some volatility in the auto sector.

That said, tariffs on vehicle components and heavy machinery could increase production costs, forcing Linamar to find ways to absorb or pass on the extra expenses. It may turn to efficiency improvements, supplier negotiations, or price adjustments to maintain profitability. The good news is that Linamar has a history of adapting to changing trade conditions, having weathered past tariff battles with a strong focus on innovation and cost control.

Bottom line

Market fluctuations driven by trade disputes often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. While short-term volatility is likely, well-managed businesses with solid fundamentals tend to find ways to adapt. Magna’s dominance in auto parts, CAE’s position in aviation training, and Linamar’s broad industrial reach make each of these companies worth following. Whether tariffs crush them or push them toward new solutions remains to be seen, but history suggests Canadian manufacturers know how to fight through tough times.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Linamar and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

