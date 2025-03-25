Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Brookfield Corp vs Power Corp?

These two stocks are some of the best stocks out there, so let’s get into why they could still be strong options in your portfolio.

Investing in the stock market often feels like choosing between two enticing desserts. Both look delicious, but which one will satisfy your craving? Today, let’s delve into two prominent Canadian companies, Brookfield (TSX:BN) and Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). Both have substantial market capitalizations and offer unique investment opportunities. Understanding recent performances and financial health can help you decide which might be the better addition to your portfolio.

Brookfield

Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager. It has a diverse portfolio that includes real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity. This diversification allows it to tap into various revenue streams, potentially offering stability and growth. Over the past year, the top stock has experienced a steady increase, reflecting investor confidence in its diversified business model.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, Brookfield reported distributable earnings before realizations of US$4.9 billion, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year. This translates to US$3.07 per share. The top stock also announced a 13% increase in its quarterly dividend, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders. These figures suggest that Brookfield has been effective in managing its assets and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Power

On the other side of the ring, we have Power Corporation of Canada. It’s an international management and holding company with interests primarily in financial services, including insurance, retirement, wealth management, and investment management. The top stock has shown resilience over the past year, with a moderate yet consistent upward trend.

Power Corporation’s recent financial performance has been robust. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the top stock reported net earnings of $933 million, or $1.44 per share, a significant increase from $409 million, or $0.63 per share, in the same period the previous year. Adjusted net earnings were $829 million, or $1.28 per share. Additionally, the company announced a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting strong financial health and a shareholder-friendly approach.

Breaking it down

When comparing these two companies, several factors come into play. Brookfield’s diversified portfolio across various sectors can provide a hedge against sector-specific downturns. Its global presence also offers exposure to different markets, which can be advantageous in times of regional economic fluctuations. However, this diversification also means that the company’s performance is tied to multiple industries, each with its own set of risks and opportunities.

Power Corporation’s focus on financial services, particularly insurance and wealth management, positions it well in sectors that are essential and often exhibit steady demand. The significant increase in its earnings and the dividend hike indicate robust operational performance. However, being concentrated in the financial sector means that its fortunes are closely linked to economic cycles and regulatory changes affecting financial institutions.

In terms of valuation, it’s essential to consider metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, earnings per share (EPS), and dividend yield. As of the latest reports, Brookfield’s P/E ratio is higher than that of Power Corporation, suggesting that investors are willing to pay more for each dollar of Brookfield’s earnings. This could be due to Brookfield’s growth prospects and diversified operations. However, a higher P/E ratio can also indicate that a stock is overvalued. Power Corporation’s lower P/E ratio might appeal to value investors seeking solid returns without paying a premium.

Foolish takeaway

Both Brookfield and Power Corporation of Canada are formidable players in their respective domains. Brookfield offers diversification and exposure to multiple sectors, including renewable energy and infrastructure, which could be appealing to growth-oriented investors. Power Corporation provides stability through its focus on financial services and has shown strong financial performance, making it attractive for those seeking steady returns.

Your choice between the two should align with your investment goals, risk appetite, and market outlook. If you’re inclined toward a diversified global asset manager with interests spanning various industries, Brookfield might be the way to go. If you prefer a company with a strong foothold in financial services and a track record of stable earnings, Power Corporation could be your pick. As always, it’s advisable to conduct thorough research or consult with a financial advisor before making investment decisions.