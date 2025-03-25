Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s How Many Shares of CT REIT You Should Own to Get $151 in Monthly Dividends

Here’s How Many Shares of CT REIT You Should Own to Get $151 in Monthly Dividends

Accumulating dividend stocks over time can help you build a sizeable passive income. Here’s how CT REIT can generate monthly dividends of $151.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
shoppers in an indoor mall

Source: Getty Images

  • Can you earn monthly income from stock market investing? Yes.
  • Is there a way to earn more by investing less? Yes.

The stock market has something for every financial need.

Who doesn’t want to build a pipeline of cash flow whereby you can keep earnings without working? But to build that pipeline, one has to invest time and money. The sacrifice cost of today could give regular dividend income tomorrow.

In the stock market, you can build up a sizeable portfolio of income stocks from various sectors and build multiple income streams so that you have a backup if income from one stream falls.

Passive income stocks that can give monthly dividends 

Most dividend stocks give quarterly dividends. However, companies that deal with real estate have a higher probability of generating monthly dividends as they earn income every month.

Freehold Properties earns royalty payments from oil and gas producers for using its land. While the producers bear the cost of developing the land and closing the site, Freehold enjoys royalty payments based on the oil prices and production volume. While a steady source of income, its dividends fluctuate depending on oil demand and prices.

Short-term commercial mortgage provider Timbercreek Financial pays monthly dividends from the mortgage interest it earns. The interest may rise or fall depending on the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decisions. The company pays regular dividends but does not grow them.

Canadian Tire’s real estate investment trust CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) pays monthly distributions from the rent it collects from the parent. It also increases its dividend by 3% annually as leases renew at a 1.5% higher rent. Moreover, the REIT keeps buying and developing new stores for Canadian Tire. The REIT has managed to reduce its dividend payout ratio to 75% of the funds from operations as its rent increased faster than dividends. 

If you are looking for a stable source of monthly income in the future that can beat inflation, CT REIT is a good option. It offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) and grows its dividends every year in July.

Here’s how many shares of CT REIT you should own to get $151 in monthly dividends

If CT REIT increases its dividend by 3% in July, its annual distribution until July 2026 will be $0.953. The REIT is currently trading at $14.73, slightly below its average stock price of $16.50.

If you invest $10,000 today, you can buy 674 units of CT REIT, which will pay an annual income of $642 by July 2026. The DRIP will use these monthly dividend payments to buy new units of CT REIT.

For ease of calculation, I used annual reinvestment in a DRIP. The actual amount may differ.

YearCT REIT DRIP SharesTotal Share CountCT REIT Annual Dividend Per ShareCT REIT Annual Dividend Income
Jul-26674$0.9530$642.18
Jul-2739713$0.982$699.65
Jul-2842755$1.011$763.51
Jul-2946801$1.041$834.61
Jul-3051852$1.073$913.90
Jul-3155907$1.105$1,002.51
Jul-3261968$1.138$1,101.72
Jul-33671035$1.172$1,213.03
Jul-34741108$1.207$1,338.18
Jul-35811190$1.243$1,479.17
Jul-36901279$1.281$1,638.36
Jul-37991379$1.319$1,818.50

In 12 years, the DRIP could double your unit count to 1,379, assuming the REIT continues to grow dividends by 3% and the average cost per unit does not exceed $16.50.

The dividend per share could grow to $1.32 by July 2037 and provide an annual dividend of $1,818.50, which converts to $151.40 in monthly passive income.

Is there a way to earn more by investing less?

If you were to buy 1,379 units of CT REIT today, you would have to invest $20,313. A 12-year compounding would halve your investment amount to $10,000. Investing early has its benefits as it gives your money time to earn more money.

The $151 monthly income is from a one-time investment of $10,000. You can invest $7,000–$10,000 annually in different dividend stocks and let them compound over the years to build a regular source of income. Some lucrative dividend growth stocks can give you much higher passive income than CT REIT with quarterly payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

BCE and Telus: How Canadian Telecom Giants Provide Stability in Volatile Markets 

| Puja Tayal

BCE and Telus share prices nosedived in the second half of March. Are the Canadian telecom giants a buy at…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Undervalued Canadian Dividend Stocks Paying a Remarkable 6%+

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are trading at attractive valuations and offer an over 6% dividend yield, making them excellent buys.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $2,010 in Yearly Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Here is a good opportunity to pump up your passive income portfolio with a one-time investment of $7,000 in this…

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent decline in these top value stocks makes them even more attractive to buy for the long term.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Essential “Magnificent 7” Stocks for Canadian Portfolios

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Magnificent 7 stocks with sustainable competitive moats are standout choices for Canadian investors.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want Canadian stocks that already show strength, then these two belong on your watch list.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $200,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Consistent yearly contributions and dividend stocks can help grow your TFSA balance 10-fold in the long term.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10.48% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap dividend stock remains a solid choice for long-term investors despite its year-to-date loss.

Read more »