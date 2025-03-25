Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $200,000

How to Turn a $20,000 TFSA Into $200,000

Consistent yearly contributions and dividend stocks can help grow your TFSA balance 10-fold in the long term.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) values have risen to an all-time high or an average balance of nearly $45,000 last year, according to the Bank of Montreal Investment Survey. The 2025 annual contribution limit is $7,000, and poll respondents plan to contribute $6,499 on average to their TFSAs this year.

Canadians see the TFSA as a powerful investment account. Because you pay zero taxes on investment earnings, you can grow your TFSA balance 10-fold in the long run. The strategy is to max out the yearly contribution limits, if possible, or with regular contributions.  

Dividend stocks are preferred holdings of many TFSA investors. Reinvest the dividends to take advantage of the power of compounding. Since money growth is tax-free, a $20,000 position can turn into $200,000. A yield of 8.295% will bring you to your goal in 30 years, although the balance should already be substantial in 25 years ($146,635.84).

Atrium (TSX:AI) and Firm Capital (TSX:FC), both mortgage investment corporations (MICs), are dividend titans trading below $12 per share. The yields are 8.64% and 7.95%, respectively, or an average of 8.295%. MICs extend mortgages to borrowers who may not qualify at banks or traditional financial institutions. The companies distribute income or mortgage interest to shareholders as dividends.

Monthly dividends plus more

Atrium trades at only $10.77 per share and has delivered decent returns in the last five years (+88.72%). The $508.98 million MIC has been around since 2001, providing financing solutions to commercial real estate and development clients. The stability and liquidity of real estate in the major metropolitan areas (Ontario and B.C.) it operates are high. Besides flexibility and reliability, customers patronize Atrium for its fast turnaround time.

In 2024, revenue and net income declined 1% and 7% year over year to $97.3 million and $47.8 million. Nearly 97% of the total portfolio is first mortgages. The provision for mortgage losses rose 16% to $13.8 million from a year ago. Also, the $1.06 earnings per share for the calendar year was Atrium’s third-best as a public company.

Because of the strong financial results, the board approved and declared a special dividend on top of the regular dividends for the fifth consecutive year. Furthermore, the monthly dividend payouts are beneficial to TFSA investors. You reinvest dividends 12 times a year, not the usual four.

Generous cash dividends

Firm Capital, through Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate financing. The $432.4 million MIC focuses on selected niche markets not covered or serviced by large lending institutions. Like Atrium, year-end special dividends are possible depending on financial performance. At $11.77 per share, TFSA investors can partake in the generous monthly cash dividends.

After three quarters in 2024, net income and cash flow from operating activities increased by 1% to $26 million and $37.2 million, respectively. Firm Capital shares its investments with other syndicate partners, including members of the board of directors and senior management. More importantly, Firm Capital hasn’t missed a monthly cash dividend and declared a special year-end top-up dividend yearly since 2013.

Ideal choices

TFSA users enjoy tax-free money growth and have diverse investment options. MICs Atrium and Firm Capital are excellent choices for their dividend payment track records.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Stocks That Outperformed the Market in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want Canadian stocks that already show strength, then these two belong on your watch list.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Down 10.48% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A large-cap dividend stock remains a solid choice for long-term investors despite its year-to-date loss.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

These 3 TSX Stocks Are Totally Shielded From Trump Tariffs

| Andrew Button

Utilities like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) are pretty tariff-resistant.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Total Energy Services You Should Own to Get $2,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Aditya Raghunath

Total Energy Services is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield in 2025. Is the small-cap energy…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying While They’re Down

| Jitendra Parashar

A recent dip in these two top dividend stocks could be an opportunity for TFSA investors to buy them at…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These REITs have reliable operations and provide attractive returns to investors, making them two of the best dividend stocks to…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of CNQ You Should Own to Get $859 in Yearly Dividends

| Puja Tayal

Canadian Natural Resources is a good stock that can significantly grow your yearly dividends with its double-digit dividend-growth rate.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Canadian Tire Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Tire has crushed broader market returns over the past three decades. But is the TSX dividend stock still a…

Read more »