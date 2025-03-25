Member Login
Precious Metals Are a Hot Commodity Under Trump Tariffs: 2 TSX Stocks to Consider

Gold is looking like a shiny opportunity for investors right now, so should you dive in?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
nugget gold

Source: Getty Images

The global economy is facing turbulence, with trade policies and market shifts creating uncertainty. Investors are once again looking at precious metals as a safe haven. Gold has historically been a hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and economic instability. Its recent price surge has reinforced its reputation as a valuable asset during uncertain times.

As a result, gold stocks on the TSX are attracting attention from investors looking for stability and potential growth. So let’s look at two TSX stocks investors might want to consider

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) is one of the largest gold-focused royalty and streaming gold stocks in the world. Unlike traditional mining companies, it does not operate mines or bear the high costs and risks of exploration. Instead, it provides funding to miners in exchange for royalties or the right to purchase metal at a fixed price. This allows it to generate consistent revenue while avoiding operational challenges.

In its most recent earnings report, Franco-Nevada reported a net income of US$175.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, equal to $0.91 per share. The gold stock’s revenue also remained strong, reflecting the benefits of its diversified portfolio and strategic investments. Its stock recently reached a new 52-week high of $148.02, demonstrating investor confidence in its business model and long-term growth potential.

Allied Gold

Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) is another TSX-listed gold stock that has been making significant strides in the industry. It operates gold mines in Mali, the Ivory Coast, and Ethiopia, positioning itself as a major player in the sector.

Unlike Franco-Nevada, Allied Gold is involved in direct mining operations, giving it full exposure to the ups and downs of production costs and commodity prices. Despite reporting a net loss of US$0.43 per share in its third-quarter earnings, this was an improvement from the previous year’s US$0.98 per share loss.

The company’s revenue for the trailing 12 months stands at US$739.2 million, reflecting its scale and growth potential. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Allied Gold announced record gold production, increasing output by 16% compared to previous quarters. This growth in production is a positive sign for the company’s future profitability and ability to generate shareholder value.

Foolish takeaway

Gold’s appeal is largely driven by its ability to hold value when traditional markets face pressure. The resurgence in demand has been fuelled by global trade concerns, inflation fears, and economic policy changes. Investors seeking exposure to gold can take different approaches.

Franco-Nevada’s royalty model provides a lower-risk way to invest in the gold industry, benefiting from rising prices without the uncertainties of operating mines. Allied Gold, with its direct involvement in mining, offers higher potential rewards but also comes with greater operational risks. Both gold stocks are positioned to capitalize on rising gold prices, making them attractive options for investors looking to navigate the current economic landscape.

The broader market continues to adjust to shifting global conditions, and gold remains a key asset for those seeking financial security. Investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment goals when deciding how to gain exposure to the precious metals sector. Companies like Franco-Nevada and Allied Gold offer two distinct paths, each with its advantages and challenges. Whether through a royalty-based strategy or direct mining operations, gold remains a compelling investment as uncertainty continues to shape the markets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

