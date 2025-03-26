Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

2 Top Stocks With High Dividend Growth to Buy Now

These TSX stocks have strong fundamentals and sustainable payouts, ensuring a steady stream of passive income that grows over time.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
hand stacks coins

Source: Getty Images

Investing in top Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn worry-free income regardless of where the market moves. Companies like Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) exemplify this stability, having steadily increased their dividends over many years. Looking ahead, these stocks are well-positioned to continue growing their dividend payouts.

While TSX stocks like Fortis and Enbridge are a no-brainer for income investors, here I’ll focus on Canadian companies with high dividend growth rates. These companies have strong fundamentals and sustainable payouts, ensuring a steady stream of passive income that grows over time. Reinvesting these dividends can further enhance your long-term investment returns.

In this context, here are two top stocks with high dividend growth to buy now.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a reliable stock offering high dividend growth. This subprime lender’s ability to grow its earnings at a double-digit rate drives its payouts and share price. For instance, goeasy’s bottom line has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 28% in the last five years (as of December 31, 2024).

Thanks to its solid earnings base, goeasy stock has appreciated by over 519% in the last five years, growing at a CAGR of an impressive 44%. Moreover, it returned higher cash to its shareholders through increased dividends. goeasy has been paying dividends for 21 years and has consistently increased the same for 11 years. The financial services company recently increased its annual dividend by 25% to $5.84 per share. Moreover, its dividend has increased by about 121% since 2021.

Looking ahead, goeasy will continue to grow its dividend at a solid pace. Its leadership in the subprime lending space, diversified lending sources, omnichannel offerings, solid credit underwriting capabilities, and operating efficiency will drive its earnings. Higher earnings will enable goeasy to increase its dividend at a healthy pace and enhance shareholders’ value.

Besides offering growth and solid dividend income, goeasy stock offers significant value near the current market price. Its next-12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of just 7.8 looks compelling, considering its double-digit earnings growth rate and a high return on equity (ROE) of over 26%. Moreover, the stock offers a well-protected dividend yield of 3.8%.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most reliable Canadian dividend stocks to consider now. The energy giant’s high-quality asset base, ability to increase production, and focus on efficiency drive its earnings and adjusted funds flow, supporting its payouts.

In 2024, Canadian Natural Resources increased its quarterly dividend twice, reflecting its commitment to rewarding investors. At the start of 2025, it announced another dividend hike, a 4% increase, bringing its annualized payout to $2.35 per share. This marks 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, with a CAGR of 21%. The company returned approximately $7.1 billion to shareholders in 2024, including dividends and share buybacks.

Besides offering steady income, Canadian Natural Resources stock has appreciated by over 742% in the last five years, generating significant capital gains for its investors.

Canadian Natural Resources is well-positioned to continue delivering solid returns. With a strong balance sheet, a diversified and efficient asset mix, and capital-light projects, the company is set to generate robust earnings and cash flow. These strengths should help drive dividend growth and the stock price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

These Safe Monthly Dividend Stocks Could Protect Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two reliable Canadian monthly dividend stocks you can buy now and hold for the next decade.

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background. Rainy weather concept.
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio in a Volatile Market

| Jitendra Parashar

These two safe Canadian stocks could stabilize your portfolio even when the broader market feels like a rollercoaster.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Dividend Stocks

Tim Hortons’ Parent vs. McDonald’s: Why This Canadian Giant Has the Edge

| Chris MacDonald

Let's do a compare and contrast of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) to see which company has the edge.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An insurance icon deserves serious consideration by dividend, value, and growth investors.

Read more »

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have a solid payout history. They offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive income…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks have reliable operations and significant long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are a few strategies to help with your TFSA investing.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks to Claim When You File This Year

| Andrew Button

Here are three tax breaks you can claim that can get you a bigger payout from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Read more »