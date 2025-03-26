Member Login
Home » Investing » CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks to Claim When You File This Year

CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks to Claim When You File This Year

Here are three tax breaks you can claim that can get you a bigger payout from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Happy golf player walks the course

Source: Getty Images

It’s almost April, and you know what that means: it’s time to file those taxes!

The earlier you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll get your refund and any other cash you may be entitled to. The later you file, the more likely it is you’ll pay the late filing penalty, which is 5% of the balance owing plus 1% for each month you’re late. So, you should strive to file your taxes on time.

At the same time, you shouldn’t rush to file your taxes. It pays to be thorough when filing taxes because it can save you money. Specifically, by carefully going through all of your refunds, you may find tax-deductible/creditable expenses that can get you a bigger refund. In this article, I share three tax breaks you can claim that can get you a bigger payout from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Medical expenses tax credit

The medical expense tax credit is a 15% tax break for medical expenses. You can claim 3% of your income up to a maximum of $2,759 for the 2024 tax year. Expenses eligible for this credit include the following:

  • Prescription medication
  • Health insurance premiums
  • Heat pumps
  • Bathroom aids
  • Medical cannabis
  • Ramps for people with disabilities
  • And more

If you add up all your prescriptions and other healthcare-related expenses in the run of a year, you might find that they total more than $1,000. So, the Medical Expense Tax Credit can save you hundreds of dollars.

FHSA contributions

A First Home Savings Account (FHSA) is a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP)-like account that you use to save up for a home. FHSA contributions can get you a sizable tax break. You can contribute up to $8,000 per year, and you get a tax break equal to the amount of tax you’d otherwise pay on that $8,000. If your marginal tax rate is 33%, you get a $2,666 tax break for making a $8,000 FHSA contribution. So, if you’re a non-homeowner planning on buying a home in the near future, be sure to make an FHSA contribution. It could save you money.

RRSP contributions

Last but not least, we have RRSP contributions. These give you a tax break similar to the one you get with an FHSA. The difference is, the RRSP does not let you withdraw funds tax-free. The RRSP’s tax-saving power is, therefore, somewhat lesser than that of the FHSA. Still, it’s worth making RRSP contributions.

You can hold investments in your RRSP and grow your money tax-free that way. Let’s say you hold $50,000 worth of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) units in an RRSP. By holding the fund in an RRSP, you pay no taxes on either the dividends or the capital gains. In a taxable account, you pay taxes on both. And to make matters worse, the dividends that ZDV pays out are immediately taxable on receipt — no way around it in a taxable account! So, an RRSP is the place to hold an ETF like ZDV.

By holding ETFs like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF in an RRSP, you can establish a passive-income stream that pays you in retirement. You do pay taxes on the dividends eventually, but if you wait until retirement to withdraw, you will probably not pay that high of a tax rate on them.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has had a lot of build up with its Kansas City merger, but what's in the near future…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Sun Life stock is a good holding for conservative, long-term investors. Currently, it could be a reasonable buy for those…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is just one of the defensive, recession-proof investments providing generous income for investors.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Jitendra Parashar

You can rely on these two top Canadian dividend stocks to generate dependable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors can buy and hold these three dividend-paying stocks to grow wealth steadily over time.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Impressive Dividend Stocks With Towering Yields

| Joey Frenette

Consider Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock and another dividend bargain today.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Giants Trading at Bargain Prices After Market Dip

| Joey Frenette

North West Company (TSX:NWC) stock looks like a dividend bargain for those looking to play defence.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Utility Stocks for Stability in 2025

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to attractive dividend income, these Canadian utility stocks can help investors see their invested money grow over time.

Read more »