Member Login
Home » Investing » Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

Finding Value in Canadian Stocks After 2024’s Big Rally

Do you want value? These top Canadian stocks have offered it time and again but now look better than ever.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

The year 2024 was a remarkable period for the Canadian stock market. The TSX surged by approximately 17%, delivering total returns of around 21% when including dividends. This impressive rally left many investors wondering where to find value in a market that seemed to have priced in much of its growth potential. However, even after such a robust performance, opportunities still exist for discerning investors seeking value in Canadian stocks with strong market capitalizations.

TD stock

One notable example is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Despite facing challenges, including an anti-money laundering case affecting its U.S. growth, TD Bank’s fundamentals remain solid. As of writing, the bank’s stock is trading at $79 per share, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.1. This is more than 10% below its long-term average.

This suggests that the Canadian stock is undervalued, offering potential for future price appreciation. Furthermore, TD’s dividend yield stands at an impressive 5.3%, well above its historical average of around 4% over the past decade, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Granite REIT

Another compelling opportunity is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). Granite REIT is a high-quality industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of 138 income-producing properties and five development sites.

The Canadian stock recently experienced a meaningful pullback, dipping more than 13% from its 2024 peak of $80 per unit. At its current price of $69, analysts believe Granite is trading at a near 22% discount to its fair value, presenting strong upside potential in the near term. The Canadian stock has maintained a sustainable payout ratio of 62% of its funds from operations, making its 4.9% yield not only attractive but also secure.

Then there’s tech

In the technology sector, OpenText (TSX:OTEX) also presents a potential value opportunity. In 2024, OpenText saw a 28% decline in its stock value, currently trading at $39.50 per share with a market cap of $10.5 billion. Despite this downturn, the Canadian stock’s strong position in the information management sector and its ongoing investments in cloud-based solutions suggest the potential for a rebound.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The Canadian stock’s recent challenges have led to a significant decrease in its stock price, especially after the recent announcement that 2025 revenue guidance is down. However, it could also potentially present a value opportunity for investors willing to accept higher risk in exchange for the possibility of substantial returns.

Foolish takeaway

It’s important to note that while the 2024 rally has elevated many stock prices, pockets of value remain. Investors should conduct thorough research, considering both company-specific factors and broader economic indicators, to identify Canadian stocks that offer genuine value. Focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, attractive dividends, and the potential for future growth can help investors navigate the post-rally landscape effectively.

So, while the Canadian stock market’s significant rally in 2024 has made value investing more challenging, opportunities still exist. Canadian stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank, Granite REIT, and OpenText offer solid fundamentals and attractive valuations. However, investors should remain vigilant, conducting comprehensive analyses and considering their risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks have a solid payout history. They offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive income…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are a few strategies to help with your TFSA investing.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks have reliable operations and significant long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Stocks for Beginners

Top TFSA Stocks to Buy Now for Canadian Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

These two large-cap Canadian stocks could help your TFSA money grow year after year.

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Sun Life stock is a good holding for conservative, long-term investors. Currently, it could be a reasonable buy for those…

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks to Claim When You File This Year

| Andrew Button

Here are three tax breaks you can claim that can get you a bigger payout from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has had a lot of build up with its Kansas City merger, but what's in the near future…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is just one of the defensive, recession-proof investments providing generous income for investors.

Read more »