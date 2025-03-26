Member Login
Home » Investing » Opinion: 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

Opinion: 3 Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

These dividend stocks have a solid payout history. They offer resilient yields that can help you earn stress-free passive income for years.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
senior relaxes in hammock with e-book

Source: Getty Images

The broader market index is witnessing volatility amid tariff concerns. However, investors can still earn a steady income from top-quality dividend stocks regardless of how the market moves. While several TSX stocks are known for their distributions, these are the three best dividend stocks to buy in Canada right now, in my opinion.

Dividend Stock #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the best dividend stocks in Canada, offering worry-free income in all market conditions. This electric utility giant has consistently raised its dividends and returned higher cash to its shareholders. Its diversified portfolio of regulated assets enables it to generate resilient earnings and predictable cash flows, supporting its payouts.

Fortis has increased its distributions for 51 years in a row and is likely to continue the trend. Fortis’s management expects its dividends to grow by 4–6% annually through 2029. While Fortis will return higher cash each year, it also offers a secured dividend yield of 3.9%.

The company’s defensive business model and growing rate base will continue to support its payouts. Further, its solid transmission investment pipeline and opportunities stemming from the energy transition bode well for future growth and payouts.

Fortis’s $26 billion capital plan will likely expand its rate base, which is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% through 2029. The growing rate base will help the utility company to generate low-risk earnings and pay higher dividends.

Dividend Stock #2

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is another top stock for investors looking for dividend income. Besides steady income, the energy giant has the potential to deliver solid capital gains over time. Notably, this oil and gas producer has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years. During this period, its dividend grew at a CAGR of 21%. While its dividend is growing swiftly, CNQ stock offers a compelling yield of 5.1%.

The company’s high-quality diversified assets, ability to increase production, and growing earnings base will support its future payouts. Further, its diversified production mix provides flexibility and resilience even in changing commodity market conditions.

Additionally, most of its liquid production comes from long-life, low-decline assets, which generate steady cash flow while keeping reserve replacement costs low. The company’s $6 billion capital plan for 2025 and solid acquisitions strategy augurs well for future growth. Going forward, Canadian Natural Resources will continue to capitalize on market opportunities and reward investors through consistent dividend growth and share buybacks.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Investors seeking the best Canadian dividend stocks should consider the leading Canadian banking stocks. Notably, Canada’s leading financial services companies have a stellar track record of dividend distribution, making them a compelling option for generating worry-free income.

One such financial services company is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD), which has a stellar record of paying dividends for 167 consecutive years. Moreover, the bank’s dividend has grown at a CAGR of 10% since 1998, the highest growth among its peers. Besides solid dividend growth, it offers a decent yield of over 4.8% and has a sustainable payout ratio of 40–50%.

The bank’s ability to generate steady earnings and maintain a conservative payout ratio supports its dividend growth. Its diversified revenue streams, expansion of loans and deposit base, and operating efficiency also position it well to deliver solid earnings. Furthermore, Toronto-Dominion Bank’s solid balance sheet and accretive acquisitions will accelerate its growth, supporting higher payouts.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two dividend stocks have reliable operations and significant long-term growth potential, making them some of the best to buy…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: Best Strategies to Maximize Your 2025 Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Here are a few strategies to help with your TFSA investing.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks to Claim When You File This Year

| Andrew Button

Here are three tax breaks you can claim that can get you a bigger payout from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock has had a lot of build up with its Kansas City merger, but what's in the near future…

Read more »

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Financial: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Kay Ng

Sun Life stock is a good holding for conservative, long-term investors. Currently, it could be a reasonable buy for those…

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Resistant REITs: Top Canadian Property Trusts for Steady Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT is just one of the defensive, recession-proof investments providing generous income for investors.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Build a Lucrative Passive-Income Portfolio With $50,000

| Jitendra Parashar

You can rely on these two top Canadian dividend stocks to generate dependable passive income for years to come.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Jitendra Parashar

TFSA investors can buy and hold these three dividend-paying stocks to grow wealth steadily over time.

Read more »