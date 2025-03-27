Member Login
Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

These defensive stocks and ETFs can help you stay invested while reducing market volatility.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing, there’s a way you can have your lunch and eat it, too—at least sort of. It’s called investing in low-volatility, low-beta, or simply defensive stocks.

These are companies that, for a variety of reasons, have historically held up better than the broader market during downturns like corrections or recessions.

Here’s a look at two TSX-listed stocks that fit the bill and an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds both, along with other defensive names.

A grocery store

One defensive pick is Loblaw Companies (TSX:L), the parent company behind well-known brands like No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Loblaw is considered defensive because it sells inelastic products—groceries, household items, and prescriptions—that people continue to buy regardless of economic conditions. That steady demand helps stabilize its earnings even when the economy slows.

You can see this reflected in its five-year beta of just 0.10, meaning the stock has barely moved in relation to the broader market, making it one of the most stable names on the TSX.

Loblaw’s 1.06% dividend yield is modest, but with a low 28.4% payout ratio, there’s plenty of room for future dividend growth.

A utility provider

One utility I find attractive from a defensive standpoint is Hydro One (TSX:H), a regulated utility based in Ontario.

Like grocery stores, utilities benefit from inelastic demand—people still need electricity no matter what the economy is doing. But Hydro One goes a step further in stability because it focuses on transmission and distribution, not power generation, which tends to be more volatile and capital intensive.

It’s also majority-owned by the Ontario government, adding another layer of security and oversight. While utilities, in general, carry risks tied to debt levels and natural disasters, Hydro One is less exposed than peers operating in hurricane-prone regions like Florida or relying heavily on renewables with uncertain output.

Right now, the stock has a beta of just 0.35, signalling relatively low volatility, and offers a 2.58% dividend yield—not sky high, but consistent and backed by a stable cash flow base.

Buy them both and more with this ETF

My preferred way to invest defensively is through BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSX:ZLB).

ZLB holds 53 Canadian stocks, including both Hydro One and Loblaw, all carefully screened for low beta, meaning they tend to move less than the market during periods of volatility.

As of March 24, 2025, the ETF pays a 2.28% annualized distribution yield with a 0.39% management expense ratio.

But what might surprise you is that ZLB hasn’t just protected investors—it’s outperformed. Over the past 10 years, it’s delivered a 9% annualized return, beating the broader S&P/TSX 60 Index while taking on less risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

