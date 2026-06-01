Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Grow to $280,000 or More

How Your 2026 TFSA Contribution Could Grow to $280,000 or More

These two high-growth stocks have the potential to help investors build substantial long-term wealth within a TFSA through strong capital appreciation and the power of tax-free compounding.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • Celestica and 5N Plus are promising Canadian stocks for a TFSA, with both positioned to deliver annualized returns exceeding 16% over five years, potentially, thanks to exposure to high-growth industries and strategic expansion initiatives.
  • Celestica capitalizes on the expanding AI-ready data center infrastructure sector, while 5N Plus benefits from growing demand in renewable energy and semiconductor markets, making both attractive options for long-term compounding and wealth growth.
10 stocks we like better than Celestica

A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is an excellent tool for building long-term wealth, as it allows Canadians to earn tax-free returns on eligible investments up to their available contribution limit. For 2026, the annual TFSA contribution limit stands at $7,000. While that amount may appear modest initially, disciplined investing and the power of compounding can help investors build substantial wealth over the long term.

For instance, investing $7,000 in stocks that generate annualized returns of more than 16% over 25 years could potentially grow into nearly $280,000. However, identifying stocks capable of delivering such strong returns over the long term is challenging. Therefore, investors should remain selective, regularly review their portfolios, and adjust their investments when necessary to maximize long-term gains.

With that in mind, let’s look at two Canadian stocks that could potentially deliver annualized returns of more than 16% over the next five years.

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is an electronics manufacturing services company that designs, engineers, and manufactures advanced hardware, connectivity, and supply chain solutions for customers across several high-growth industries, including hyperscale cloud computing, aerospace, defence, healthcare, and industrial markets. Supported by its exposure to rapidly expanding sectors and strong operational execution, the company has delivered exceptional returns of nearly 2,945% over the last three years at an annualized rate of 802%.

Meanwhile, hyperscalers continue to expand their AI-ready data centre infrastructure to support the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, creating significant long-term growth opportunities for Celestica. To capitalize on this favourable environment, the company remains focused on developing innovative product offerings and strengthening its manufacturing capabilities. Last month, Celestica announced plans to establish a manufacturing footprint in Fort Worth, Texas, which should enhance its ability to meet rising demand for next-generation data centre infrastructure and advanced technology solutions.

Supported by these strong growth trends, management expects revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 53.2% and 67.8%, respectively, in 2026. In addition, amid improving demand visibility and additional program wins, the management expects even stronger performance in 2027. Given the favourable industry backdrop and the company’s ongoing expansion initiatives, I believe Celestica remains well-positioned to continue delivering strong long-term returns, making it an attractive addition to a TFSA portfolio.

5N Plus

Another Canadian stock that could deliver impressive growth in the coming years is 5N Plus (TSX:VNP), a manufacturer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials used across several high-growth industries and applications. Supported by strong financial growth and increasing exposure to rapidly expanding end markets, the company has generated remarkable returns of nearly 1,297% over the last three years.

Meanwhile, I expect the momentum in 5N Plus’s financial performance to continue, driven by strong demand for specialty semiconductors amid structural growth trends in key markets such as terrestrial renewable energy and space-based solar power. Thanks to its expertise in producing ultra-high-purity semiconductor compounds, the company appears well-positioned to benefit from these favourable industry dynamics.

To meet rising demand, 5N Plus is also expanding its production capabilities. The company plans to increase solar cell production capacity at AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH by 25% this year. In addition, it has received US$18.1 million in funding from the U.S. government to strengthen germanium recycling and refining operations at its St. George, Utah, facility, supporting supply chains for optics and solar germanium crystals.

Given these expansion initiatives and supportive long-term industry trends, I expect 5N Plus to continue delivering strong financial growth, which could further support its share price performance in the years ahead.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man looks surprised at investment growth
Tech Stocks

2 Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Buy Immediately

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for some stocks hanging out in the bargain bin? Check out these two high-quality Canadian stocks that…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Tech Stocks

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Puja Tayal

Discover how a TFSA can benefit you while ensuring compliance with Canada Revenue Agency rules on contributions.

Read more »

runner checks her biodata on smartwatch
Dividend Stocks

What Does the Average Canadian’s TFSA Look Like at 55?

| Puja Tayal

Explore the impact of a TFSA on savings across different life stages in Canada and maximize your contributions for financial…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Tech Stock Down 13% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Puja Tayal

Discover the potential of Celestica as a tech stock. Learn why this Canadian company is poised for future growth.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Explore the 2026 TFSA contribution limit of $7,000 and learn how to maximize your savings potential in Canada.

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software Just Moved: 2 TSX Tech Stocks to Watch Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Constellation’s surge is putting its “buy-and-compound” playbook back in the spotlight — and two younger spinouts could be next.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

A person's hand cupped open with a hologram of an AI chatbot above saying Hi, can I help you
Stocks for Beginners

Shopify’s Rally Isn’t Over: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify’s surge may be just the first wave. Two smaller Canadian tech names could be next if growth stays strong.

Read more »