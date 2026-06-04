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Data Centre Demand Is Exploding: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now

The data centre boom isn’t just chips, it’s services, software, and even real-world materials that support the buildout.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • CGI helps governments and enterprises turn AI and cloud spending into working systems, offering steadier growth than hype.
  • Tecsys is a smaller supply-chain software play with rising SaaS revenue, but it can drop fast if growth disappoints.
  • Acadian Timber is an indirect hard-asset angle tied to construction and land value, though lumber cycles add volatility.
10 stocks we like better than Acadian Timber

Data centres no longer feel like a niche corner of technology, but the new backbone of the economy.

Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, e-commerce, and digital health all need more storage, faster networks, stronger software, and more physical infrastructure. That doesn’t mean every Canadian stock near the theme deserves a buy. Some already carry big expectations, while others only touch the trend indirectly. But for investors who want Canadian exposure without chasing the loudest U.S. chip names, CGI (TSX:GIB.A), Tecsys (TSX:TCS), and Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) offer three different ways to watch the buildout.

data center server racks glow with light

Source: Getty Images

CGI

Large companies and governments need help turning AI hype into working systems, and data centres create the raw horsepower. CGI stock helps clients use that horsepower through consulting, managed services, cybersecurity, cloud migration, and software integration. That gives it a practical role in the boom.

The business itself remains steady rather than flashy. In its second quarter of fiscal 2026, CGI stock reported revenue of $4.16 billion, up 3.3% year over year, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) rose 10.6% to $2.09. Those numbers show a company still growing profits while clients spend carefully.

The catalyst comes from AI adoption. Businesses don’t just need more servers but systems that connect data, protect privacy, and actually improve operations. CGI stock can help with that. The risk is slower revenue growth if clients delay projects. Still, CGI stock offers a calmer way to play a hot theme.

TCS

Tecsys brings the software angle. It helps companies manage complex supply chains, warehouses, and distribution networks. The data centre boom doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Servers, cooling equipment, chips, medical supplies, retail goods, and industrial parts all need smarter logistics.

Tecsys also has a recurring-revenue story. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenue rose to $48.5 million, while software as a service (SaaS) revenue climbed 21% over the first nine months to $58.9 million, and recurring software revenue can make results more predictable over time.

The catalyst here is digitization. Companies want better visibility across inventory and fulfilment. Data-heavy operations need clean systems, not spreadsheets and guesswork. Tecsys fits that need, but the risk is valuation. Smaller software stocks can drop quickly if growth slows or margins disappoint. Investors should watch contract wins and profit progress closely.

ADN

Acadian Timber looks like the odd name on the list, but that’s what makes it interesting. Data centres still need land, power, transmission, building materials, and long-term infrastructure. Timberland can benefit indirectly from construction demand, land value, carbon markets, and renewable power opportunities.

Acadian owns timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine. It isn’t a data centre builder, obviously, but a natural-resource income stock with exposure to lumber and fibre markets. In the first quarter of 2026, Acadian generated sales of $23.4 million and net income of $3.5 million. Those results were softer than last year, but still showed a profitable business in a tougher market.

The catalyst is optionality. If infrastructure demand stays strong, wood products, land, and fibre assets could gain attention. Acadian also pays a dividend, which gives patient investors a reason to wait. Yet the risk is that lumber markets can weaken, weather can hurt operations, and this remains an indirect data centre play at best.

Bottom line

Granted, this mix won’t appeal to investors chasing pure AI exposure. However, it could appeal to anyone who wants a Canadian basket with different drivers. The buildout needs consultants, software, wood, land, and patience. These stocks cover those layers without making one oversized bet on hardware demand right now.

Together, these three stocks show how broad the data centre boom has become. CGI stock offers the services layer, Tecsys offers supply-chain software, and Acadian offers hard-asset exposure with income. So, rather than go for a pure play, as demand explodes, some of the better opportunities may sit one step away from the obvious trade.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tecsys. The Motley Fool recommends Acadian Timber and CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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