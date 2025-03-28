Member Login
Worried About Trump’s Tariffs? 2 Resilient TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Trump tariffs continue to scare off investors, but investors can get more with these two TSX stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
In today’s unpredictable economic climate, investors are on the lookout for TSX stocks that can weather market fluctuations and deliver consistent returns. Recent trade policies, including tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, have added layers of complexity to the global market. Amid these challenges, certain Canadian companies have demonstrated resilience, making these attractive options for those seeking stability. Two such companies listed on the TSX are Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR).

RBC

Royal Bank of Canada, commonly known as RBC, stands as one of the country’s largest and most established financial institutions. RBC has a history spanning over a century. In that time, it has built a robust foundation that allows it to navigate economic uncertainties effectively. In its first-quarter earnings report for 2025, RBC reported a net income of $5.1 billion, marking a 43% increase from the previous year. This impressive growth underscores the bank’s strong operational performance and its ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

RBC’s diversified portfolio plays a significant role in its resilience. The TSX stock offers a wide range of services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets. This diversification not only spreads risk but also provides multiple revenue streams, cushioning the bank against sector-specific downturns.

In addition to its financial performance, RBC has consistently demonstrated a commitment to shareholder returns. The TSX stock has a history of paying dividends, offering investors a reliable income stream. This consistency in dividend payments reflects the bank’s solid financial health and its confidence in sustaining profitability, even amidst economic headwinds.

RBI

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of well-known brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes, has also shown remarkable resilience, even in the face of economic challenges. In its fourth-quarter earnings report for 2024, the TSX stock reported total revenues of US$2.296 billion and a net income of US$361 million. These figures highlight the company’s robust performance and its ability to maintain profitability despite market uncertainties.

Moreover, Restaurant Brands International’s global presence has been instrumental in its ability to withstand economic challenges. With operations spanning over 100 countries, the TSX stock is not overly dependent on any single market. This international footprint enables it to leverage growth opportunities in emerging markets and offset potential downturns in other regions. Plus, the company’s focus on franchising reduces capital expenditure and operational risks, as franchisees bear the primary responsibility for running individual outlets. This model not only accelerates expansion but also enhances financial flexibility.

The TSX stock’s commitment to innovation and adaptation has also played a crucial role in its sustained performance. By continually updating its menu offerings, embracing digital transformation, and responding to consumer trends, Restaurant Brands International remains relevant and competitive in the fast-paced food service industry. This proactive approach ensures that the company can swiftly adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences, further strengthening its resilience.

Foolish takeaway

Investing in companies like RBC and Restaurant Brands International offers a blend of stability and growth potential. Both TSX stocks have demonstrated the ability to navigate economic uncertainties through strategic diversification, global expansion, and a commitment to innovation. While RBC leverages its extensive range of financial services and international presence to mitigate risks, Restaurant Brands International capitalizes on its diversified brand portfolio and global footprint to maintain profitability.

For investors seeking to bolster their portfolios against market volatility, these TSX stocks present compelling options. The proven track records, consistent financial performance, and strategic approaches to growth position each well to continue delivering value to shareholders. As always, it’s essential for investors to conduct thorough research and consider their individual financial goals and risk tolerance before making investment decisions.

The current economic landscape, marked by trade tensions and policy shifts, underscores the importance of investing in resilient companies. Royal Bank of Canada and Restaurant Brands International exemplify such resilience through their diversified operations, global strategies, and commitment to innovation. By focusing on TSX stocks with these attributes, investors can navigate market uncertainties more confidently and position themselves for long-term success.

