Member Login
Home » Investing » What to Know About Canadian Healthcare Stocks for 2025

What to Know About Canadian Healthcare Stocks for 2025

No matter what, Canadians need healthcare, which is why healthcare stocks are such a strong choice.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian healthcare sector is poised for significant developments in 2025, influenced by technological advancements, policy shifts, and an increased emphasis on health equity. For investors, understanding these trends is crucial when considering opportunities in healthcare stocks. So, let’s get into what’s going on with this sector and some options investors may want to consider.

What’s happening in healthcare?

Globally, healthcare systems are prioritizing operational efficiency and patient engagement. A survey by the Deloitte U.S. Center for Health Solutions revealed that over 70% of health system leaders across five countries are focusing on enhancing productivity and patient interactions in 2025. This emphasis is expected to drive innovation in areas like immunology, precision medicine, and neuropsychiatric treatments.

In Canada, the healthcare landscape is undergoing notable transformations. Policy changes, particularly those influenced by recent elections, are addressing health equity concerns and integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions into patient care. These shifts present both challenges and opportunities for healthcare companies operating in the country.

Several Canadian healthcare companies are navigating this evolving landscape. So, let’s look at four investors you may want to consider in the near future.

Four healthcare stocks to watch

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has been active in expanding its digital health services and acquiring clinics, positioning itself favourably amid industry shifts. The healthcare stock surpassed a $1 billion annualized revenue run-rate, achieving record revenue of $251.7 million in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, marking a 27% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth was driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion in its digital services. WELL Health’s focus on integrating technology into healthcare delivery aligns with the broader industry trend towards digital transformation.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX:AND) specializes in healthcare transportation and logistics. The healthcare stock reported consolidated revenue of $650.5 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin stood at 25.3%, within the target range of 24% to 26%. Earnings per share (EPS) were reported at $1.60, reflecting a stable financial performance. Andlauer’s consistent results underscore its critical role in the healthcare supply chain, ensuring the timely and safe delivery of medical products.

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL), known for its health supplements, continues to capture consumer interest. In Q4 2024, the healthcare stock achieved strong revenue growth, with total revenue reaching $733.8 million for the full year, an 8.5% increase from the previous year. Despite a decline in strategic partner revenue, Jamieson expanded its market leadership in Canada and reported record cash flows.

Extendicare (TSX:EXE), a provider of senior care services, addresses the needs of an aging population. In Q4 2024, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA increase of 43.5% to $33.4 million, driven by improvements across all three business segments. Revenue for the quarter increased by 11.8% to $391.6 million. Extendicare’s focus on enhancing care quality and expanding its services positions it well to meet the growing demand for senior care in Canada.

Bottom line

The Canadian healthcare sector in 2025 is characterized by innovation, policy-driven changes, and a focus on equity. Companies like WELL Health Technologies, Andlauer Healthcare Group, Jamieson Wellness, and Extendicare are at the forefront of these developments. Investors should conduct thorough research and consider both company-specific and broader market factors when evaluating opportunities in this sector. But if you’re watching healthcare stocks, these belong at the top of that list.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Andlauer Healthcare Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

5 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Long-term investing can be the most rewarding investing, and these five growth stocks are at the top of that list.

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

BCE: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE stock has gone through a rough year, so what can investors expect from the future?

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $10,000 seed capital is a decent foundation to build a passive-income portfolio.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Get Paid Every Month With These 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy and hold to receive reliable passive income month…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

InterRent REIT Just Might Be One of the Best Canadian Value Stocks Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With InterRent REIT trading well below its all-time high of nearly $19, it's easily one of the best Canadian value…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top monthly dividend stocks you can buy and hold for years to come.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

How to Use TFSA to Earn $2,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Learn to generate passive income by investing wisely. Discover the importance of cash flow and dividend payouts in your strategy.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

Could Tariffs Cause Interest Rates to Rise?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although interest rates should continue declining in the short term, here's why tariffs could cause them to increase over the…

Read more »