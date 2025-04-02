Stagflation Survivors: An Investment Strategy for Today’s Market Dip

During the market dip, there are ways to keep yourself safe and settled. So, let’s get into them.

Investing can feel like navigating a bumpy road, especially when the economic forecast looks a bit cloudy. Right now, there’s a term floating around called stagflation. It’s a tricky mix of slow economic growth and prices going up. This can make picking investments feel like a real head-scratcher. However, history suggests that some companies are better equipped to weather these kinds of storms. These companies often provide essential services or have a strong track record of delivering value, even when things get a little sluggish. Let’s take a look at one such Canadian company that might be worth considering during these uncertain times.

Consider Enbridge

One company that often comes up in discussions about stable investments is Enbridge (TSX:ENB). This Calgary-based company plays a vital role in the energy sector. Think of it as the highway system for oil and natural gas in North America. Its pipelines transport a significant chunk of the crude oil used in both Canada and the United States. It also moves a large portion of the natural gas consumed in the U.S. This crucial infrastructure means that Enbridge stock provides a service that remains in demand, regardless of the broader economic climate. People and businesses still need energy, which helps to provide Enbridge stock with a relatively steady flow of revenue.

For investors looking for a bit of income, Enbridge stock has historically been quite reliable. It has a long history of increasing its dividend payouts to shareholders, a streak that spans three decades. As of writing, the dividend yield for it was around 6%. This can be an attractive feature for those who prioritize regular income from their investments.

Enbridge stock seems optimistic about its financial performance. In its most recent financial outlook, the company projected growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 7% to 9% through 2026. It also anticipates continued annual growth of about 5% through 2030. These forecasts suggest a degree of confidence in its ability to expand and remain profitable in the coming years.

Future outlook

To achieve this growth, Enbridge stock is actively investing in its infrastructure. It currently has a secured investment backlog of US$29 billion. These investments are aimed at upgrading existing systems and building new infrastructure to meet the evolving energy needs.

Furthermore, a significant portion of Enbridge’s contracts are based on fees. This fee-based model provides a level of insulation from the ups and downs of commodity prices. Instead of directly relying on the price of oil or gas, it earns fees based on the volume transported through its pipelines. This can lead to more predictable cash flows, which is a definite plus during times of economic uncertainty.

Another factor that contributes to Enbridge’s stability is its financial health. The company holds an investment-grade debt rating of BBB+. This rating indicates that credit rating agencies believe Enbridge stock has a strong capacity to manage its debt and meet its financial obligations. This kind of financial strength can be particularly reassuring for investors when the economic outlook is less than certain. It suggests that the company is managed responsibly and is likely to remain on solid footing even if the broader economy faces challenges.

Bottom line

Now, it’s important to remember that no investment is completely without risk. The value of any stock can go up or down depending on various factors. However, Enbridge’s essential role in the energy infrastructure, its consistent history of dividend payments, and its strategic plans for future growth make it a potentially interesting option for Canadian investors looking for some stability during a market dip caused by stagflation concerns. As always, before making any investment decisions, it’s wise to do your own thorough research and consider your individual financial circumstances and investment goals.