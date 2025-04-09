Member Login
Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Constellation Software or Celestica

There are two solid, growing stocks that investors may want to consider, but which is the better long-term hold?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

When navigating the Canadian stock market, investors are often faced with the decision of choosing between compelling companies. While operating in distinct sectors, both present attractive investment propositions. Two such prominent companies listed on the TSX are Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Celestica (TSX:CLS). Both of these stocks demonstrated notable performance and hold significant positions within their respective industries. However, the stocks cater to different market segments and operate under fundamentally distinct business models. So, which comes out on top?

Constellation

Constellation Software is a well-established global provider of mission-critical, market-leading software and services to a diverse array of vertical industries. The tech stock holds a substantial market capitalization of approximately $92 billion, and now the company has firmly established itself as an influential player within the broader software industry. Constellation Software’s core business strategy revolves around the continuous acquisition, effective management, and strategic building of specialized vertical market software (VMS) businesses. This consistent and disciplined acquisition-led growth strategy has resulted in a reliable pattern of revenue growth for the company over the years.

In its most recent earnings report, Constellation Software announced revenues totalling $6.6 billion, marking a significant 14% increase compared to revenue last year. This robust growth underscores the effectiveness of the company’s acquisition strategy and its proven ability to successfully integrate and further expand the operations of its portfolio of acquired companies. Financial analysts who cover Constellation Software are generally projecting continued revenue growth for the company, reflecting optimism regarding its ongoing operational and financial performance.

Celestica

Celestica operates within the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sector, where it provides comprehensive end-to-end supply chain solutions to a diverse range of companies across various industries. These industries include communications, enterprise computing, and aerospace and defence. With a market capitalization of approximately $11.6 billion, Celestica has carved out a significant niche for itself in the complex domain of technology manufacturing and supply chain management.

Celestica has been strategically positioning itself to benefit from the increasing global investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Celestica aims to capitalize on the anticipated surge in demand by focusing on providing manufacturing and supply chain solutions for companies involved in this rapidly growing sector. Financial analysts noted Celestica’s strong recent momentum, with the company’s stock price experiencing a significant surge in the early part of 2025. This positive outlook has been attributed to Celestica’s strategic focus on emerging technologies and its proactive investments in critical infrastructure to support these high-growth areas.

Comparing the two

Several key factors come into play for investors when directly comparing these two companies. Constellation Software’s primary strength lies in its highly diversified portfolio of vertical market software businesses. This diversification provides a relatively steady and recurring revenue stream, coupled with consistent growth driven by its disciplined acquisition strategy. The company’s long track record of consistent performance and its strategic expansion into numerous niche software markets have made it a favoured choice.

Celestica, in contrast, offers investors exposure to the manufacturing and supply chain aspects of the broader technology sector. Its recent strategic emphasis on providing solutions for the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure market aligns well with current technological trends. Furthermore, it potentially positions the company for significant future growth as demand in this critical area continues to increase.

In terms of valuation metrics, Constellation Software typically trades at a higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio compared to Celestica. Celestica, however, tends to have a lower P/E ratio, which may be attractive to investors who are specifically looking for value opportunities.

Bottom line

Ultimately, the decision of whether to invest in Constellation Software or Celestica depends on an individual investor’s specific investment goals, personal risk tolerance, and overall investment strategy. Constellation Software offers exposure to a well-diversified portfolio of software businesses with a proven track record of growth through strategic acquisitions. Celestica provides an opportunity to invest in the manufacturing and supply chain side of the technology sector, with recent strategic initiatives in high-growth areas like AI infrastructure potentially driving future performance. Investors should carefully consider their preferences for sector exposure, growth potential, and valuation when making their investment decisions between these two Canadian companies.

