Home » Investing » The Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

The Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Away With $4,000

If you’re looking for income, growth and more, then these four Canadian stocks should be on your radar.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Investing in the stock market with a focus on dividend-paying companies can be a strategic approach. This is especially true for Canadians looking to generate a steady stream of passive income. Dividends provide a regular income and serve as an indicator of a company’s financial stability.

If you have $4,000 to invest, considering top Canadian stocks with attractive dividend yields could be a smart strategy. Three such options are Yellow Pages (TSX:Y), Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF), and Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSX:BRE).

Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages is a Canadian digital media and marketing solutions company. The dividend stock successfully transitioned its business model from traditional print to a comprehensive suite of digital services. These services are tailored to meet the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses across Canada.

As of writing, Yellow Pages offers a strong dividend yield of 9.6%, with a quarterly dividend payout of $0.25 per share. In its most recent earnings report, the dividend stock demonstrated consistent revenue generation and maintained profitability. This reflects the success of its ongoing digital transformation initiatives and its ability to adapt to the evolving digital marketing landscape.

Labrador

Labrador Iron Ore operates under a unique business model, holding significant interests in the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC). Through this structure, LIF receives both royalties and dividends derived from IOC’s iron ore mining and production operations. This allows LIF to benefit directly from the production and sale of iron ore. Meanwhile, it isn’t exposed to the direct operational risks of mining activities.

As of writing, Labrador Iron Ore boasts a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 11.4%. This comes from a substantial quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend stock’s financial performance is closely linked to the global prices of iron ore. Iron ore has shown resilience in the face of sustained global demand for steel production. That makes Labrador Iron Ore also a resilient stock.

Bridgemarq

Bridgemarq provides a comprehensive range of services and support to real estate brokers and agents operating across Canada. Its business model is structured to generate stable and recurring fee-based revenue. This, in turn, supports the dividend stock’s consistent dividend payouts to its shareholders.

As of writing, Bridgemarq offers an attractive forward annual dividend yield of 9.64%, with a regular monthly dividend payment of $0.1125 per share. The dividend stock’s recent earnings report indicates steady and reliable cash flows. These are underpinned by a generally robust Canadian real estate market and the essential services it provides to its network of real estate professionals.

Bottom line

Strategically investing $4,000 Canadian across these three dividend stocks can potentially provide a well-diversified portfolio with a strong overall dividend income yield. This investment approach not only offers the potential for a consistent stream of income but also provides exposure to different sectors of the Canadian economy.

Of course it’s crucial for investors to conduct their own thorough and independent research and to carefully consider their individual investment goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Sure, attractive dividend yields are certainly a significant factor to consider. Yet, it is equally important to assess the overall financial health, long-term growth prospects, and sustainability of the dividend payouts for each of these companies.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bridgemarq Real Estate Services. The Motley Fool recommends Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

