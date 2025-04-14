Member Login
Home » Investing » Enbridge Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

Enbridge recently dropped $5 per share. Is the stock now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is down about $5 per share from the 2025 high. Investors who missed the huge rally in 2024 are wondering if ENB stock is oversold and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) focused on dividend income.

Enbridge stock price

Enbridge trades near $60 per share at the time of writing. It recently dipped from above $64 to $56.50 before clawing back some of the losses. Over the past year, ENB is still up a solid 29%.

Enbridge is a major player in the North American energy infrastructure industry. The company is best known for its oil pipeline network, which moves about 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States. Enbridge’s natural gas transmission pipelines and storage facilities move roughly 20% of the natural gas used by American homes and businesses.

In recent years, the company shifted its growth investments to focus on exports, renewables, and gas utilities. Enbridge purchased an oil export terminal in Texas and is a stakeholder in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia, with an anticipated completion in 2027.

The company acquired the third-largest wind and solar developer in the United States, Tri Global Energy, in 2022 to expand its renewables portfolio.

In 2024, Enbridge completed its US$14 billion purchase of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The deals made Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America. These assets, combined with the existing natural gas transmission network, put Enbridge in a good position to benefit from the anticipated growth in natural gas demand. Tech companies are building gas-fired power facilities to provide electricity for artificial intelligence data centres.

Consolidation in the utility sector will likely continue and Enbridge has the financial firepower to make additional acquisitions. Organic growth is also part of the mix. Enbridge is working on a $26 billion capital program that will help drive expected growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 7% to 9% through 2026. Distributable cash flow growth is targeted at a rate of 3%. This should support steady dividend increases.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 30 years. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Risks

Enbridge’s share price fell from $59 in June of 2022 to as low as $43 in early October 2023. The extended slide broadly tracked rising interest rates in Canada and the United States that occurred as the central banks battled to get inflation under control. High interest rates lead to rising bond yields and this drives up the cost of borrowing for companies that use debt to fund large capital programs.

The rebound in Enbridge’s share price started as soon as the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated they were done raising rates. As soon as rate cuts began last year, Enbridge picked up a new tailwind.

New tariffs and a potential global trade war risk driving up inflation in the coming months. This could force the central banks to halt rate cuts or raise rates again, even as the economy weakens. At the same time, nervous investors started moving out of U.S. treasuries in the past week, driving up bond yields. In an environment where borrowing costs move higher, ENB stock could face new headwinds.

Buy ENB today or wait?

Near-term volatility should be expected, so I wouldn’t back up the truck. However, income investors might want to start nibbling and could look to add to the position on further downside. The dividend should be safe and you get paid well to ride out the market turbulence.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

2 Discounted Dividend Stocks With Significant Growth Potential

| Adam Othman

If you’re in search of income and capital appreciation in the long run, here are two discounted Canadian dividend stocks…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Investors Can Turn $15,000 in a TFSA Into $235,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks aren't created equal, and this one might be one of the best of the batch.

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Considering Enbridge Stock for a $5,000 Investment This April

| Demetris Afxentiou

I'm considering Enbridge stock to provide some defensive appeal and a juicy dividend to my long-term portfolio.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

CNQ Stock: Buy, Hold, or Sell Now?

| Andrew Walker

CNRL is down 35% in the past year. Is CNQ stock now oversold?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Young Investors: How I’d Allocate $10,000 for Long-Term Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Young Canadians can achieve financial independence faster by saving and investing early.

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

How I’d Position $7,000 in This Canadian Energy Stock for 2025 Growth Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Tourmaline, Canada's low-cost and largest natural gas producer, is benefiting from strong industry fundamentals.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This energy stock may be down, but do not count it out if you're looking for long-term income.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

Where I’d Put $15,000 in Top Energy Stocks for Income and Appreciation

| Sneha Nahata

The recent pullback in energy stocks presents a compelling opportunity for long-term investors to generate capital gains and dividend income.

Read more »