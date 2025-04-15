With $250,000, you don’t need to chase speculative gains to build lasting wealth. Here are two blue-chip, dividend stocks to start you off.

How I’d Invest $250,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks to Never Worry About Money Again

If I had $250,000 to invest with the goal of never worrying about money again, I’d put it to work in high-quality Canadian dividend stocks. Why dividend stocks? Because they offer one of the most dependable ways to generate semi-passive income, grow your wealth, and cushion your portfolio against market volatility. When chosen wisely, these stocks can provide reliable cash flow and peace of mind — no matter what’s happening in the markets.

Why dividend stocks are built for peace of mind

Canadian dividend stocks, especially from well-established companies, offer three key advantages: stable income, tax efficiency, and long-term compounding.

First, dividends offer regular income with minimal effort. After carefully building a portfolio, you might only need to re-balance once a year. Second, Canadian dividends enjoy favourable tax treatment in non-registered accounts – especially when compared to employment income or interest income – giving you more net income per dollar earned. And third, reinvesting dividends into undervalued stocks can supercharge your long-term returns through compounding.

With $250,000, my strategy would involve owning a diversified mix of top-quality dividend stocks across sectors, focusing on sustainable yields, strong fundamentals, and a history of dividend growth. Let’s look at two solid picks that would form the foundation of my portfolio.

A rock-solid bank: Royal Bank of Canada

No Canadian dividend portfolio feels complete without exposure to our strong banking sector, and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the crown jewel. It’s the largest bank in the country by market capitalization and one of the most stable financial institutions in the world.

RBC is diversified across five major business lines: personal and commercial banking, wealth management, capital markets, insurance, and treasury services. This broad scope gives it resilience during economic downturns and strong earnings power in all environments.

At under $160 per share, RBC trades at a reasonable valuation and offers a dividend yield of approximately 3.7%. Over the last 10 years, it has increased its dividend at a steady 7% annual clip, committing to returning value to shareholders. For a core income anchor in your portfolio, RBC is as reliable as they come.

Energy and income: Canadian Natural Resources

To balance out financials, I’d also allocate to the energy sector – specifically, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). It’s one of the world’s largest independent crude oil and natural gas producers, with operations across Western Canada, the U.K. North Sea, and offshore Africa.

CNQ owns a diversified mix of long-life, low-decline assets, including oil sands mining and thermal projects, alongside conventional and unconventional natural gas production. The company is a free cash flow machine, and management has a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

At just under $38 per share, CNQ is trading at what analysts consider to be a 27% discount to its fair value. Even better? It offers a generous 6.2% yield, backed by a 10-year dividend growth rate of around 17%.

The Foolish investor takeaway

With $250,000, you don’t need to chase speculative gains to build lasting wealth. A focused portfolio of dependable Canadian dividend stocks – like Royal Bank and Canadian Natural Resources – can generate meaningful income, compound your returns over time, and help you sleep well at night.

That’s how I’d invest for financial freedom – and to never have to worry about money again.