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4 Canadian Stocks to Refresh Your TFSA Right Now

Think durable businesses that can grow through messy headlines and weaker consumer spending.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • Aritzia and Dollarama cover both premium and value spending, but both trade at premium valuations.
  • Nutrien adds essential farm-input exposure with cash flow that supports dividends and flexibility.
  • Restaurant Brands brings steady, franchise-driven cash flow and a growing dividend, even when consumers trade down.

Spring always feels like a reset, and your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can work the same way. Instead of trying to time the market, a spring refresh can focus on businesses that can grow even if headlines stay messy and that remain durable even if consumer spending pulls back. In a TFSA, you want long runways, stable demand, and business models that can compound quietly while you get on with life.

If you’re looking to put new TFSA room to work in stocks that can grow over years, not just months, these four businesses offer different angles on the same idea: durable demand and clear reasons earnings can keep climbing.

shopper looks at paint color samples at home improvement store

Source: Getty Images

Aritzia and Dollarama: 2 Retailers at Opposite Ends of the Spending Spectrum

Retail spending captures consumer behaviour in real time. Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) and Dollarama (TSX: DOL) sit at opposite ends of the spending spectrum, which is exactly why they work well together. Aritzia sells premium fashion with a loyal customer base and a growing U.S. footprint. Dollarama sells everyday value and often wins when budgets tighten because shoppers keep looking for small savings that add up. Neither pays a meaningful dividend, so adding these to your TFSA is about accruing tax-sheltered capital gains, not squirreling away dividend income.

In fiscal Q3 2026, Aritzia delivered record net revenue of $1.04 billion, up 43% year over year, with comparable sales up 34%. It also pointed to a strong finish, with quarter-to-date trends implying Q4 net revenue of about $1.10 billion to $1.125 billion. The trade-off is that the stock already prices in a lot of success. Aritzia currently goes for around $115, having pulled back 18% from its all-time high close to $140 in January. Today’s market cap is $13.3 billion, and the stock’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 39.

Dollarama’s results looked like the definition of steady compounding — and its most recent business results only reinforce that. Earlier this week, the company reported fiscal year 2026 results, with total sales up 13% to $7.3 billion and full-year diluted EPS up 14% to $4.73. Management raised the quarterly dividend more than 10%, to $0.12 per share. Fourth-quarter sales and EPS both grew, beating estimates. But the stock dropped 10% in a single session on concerns about slowing Canadian same-store sales (up only 1.5% in Q4) and international expansion costs in Australia and Mexico. For TFSA investors with a long horizon, the selloff may be a better entry point than existed a week ago.

[Related: Dollaramas’s 10% post-earnings drop looks like a golden entry point]

The market cap now sits around $47 billion and the P/E is about 36.

Nutrien and Restaurant Brands: A Practical Food Pairing with Real Income

Food stocks can also feel like a spring reset as they mix necessity with habits people don’t break easily. Nutrien (TSX: NTR) and Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) give you a “needs” and “wants” pairing that still leans practical. Nutrien sells crop inputs that farmers use to protect yields, with big exposure to potash, nitrogen, and a large retail distribution network. QSR owns major quick-service brands, and its franchise model can hold up even when consumers trade down because people still want affordable convenience.

Nutrien’s most recent full-year update showed a meaningful rebound. In Q4 2025, it reported net earnings of $0.58 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1.28 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.83. For full-year 2025, net earnings were $2.297 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $6.046 billion, alongside free cash flow of about $1.98 billion.

Nutrien recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, annualizing to $3, for a yield of 2.6%. The trailing P/E is approximately 16. NTR has been a strong performer recently, up 30% from its 200-day moving average, which some investors might want to take into consideration as they consider an entry point.

In Q4 2025, QSR’s consolidated system-wide sales grew 5.8%, and full-year 2025 system-wide sales grew 5.3%. Comparable sales rose 3.1% in the quarter, driven by stronger international performance as North America consumers were more cautious. For full-year 2025, QSR posted adjusted EPS of $3.69 and generated nearly $1.6 billion of free cash flow, which is the engine behind dividends and buybacks. The most recent quarterly dividend was $0.89 per share, annualizing to $3.56.

Valuation sits in the quality-compounder zone: QSR has recently shown a trailing P/E around 28. It currently yields 3.6%.

Bottom line

A spring TFSA refresh can be great for any investor. Aritzia and Dollarama give you retail exposure from both ends of the spending spectrum. Nutrien and Restaurant Brands add a practical food pairing, mixing essential crop inputs with everyday convenience spending, plus real cash flow and dividends to help you stay patient.

For Dollarama specifically, the recent selloff may offer a better entry than the all-time highs from earlier in 2026 — watch how the stock shakes out over the next few sessions.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Dollarama, Nutrien, and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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