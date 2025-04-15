For investors willing to stomach volatility, this stock’s current weakness may present a rare buying window.

Why I’d Consider This Historically Undervalued Canadian Stock for My $5,000 Investment

Every once in a while, the market offers up an opportunity that looks too good to ignore — especially for investors with a contrarian streak and a long-term horizon. Right now, I believe Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is one of those opportunities. The stock has experienced a significant decline, and for investors willing to dig deeper, it could represent a smart, high-upside play for a $5,000 investment.

A deep discount that’s hard to ignore

Not long ago, Aecon was trading at a high of $29.70 per share. Fast forward to today, and shares hover around $17 — a jaw-dropping +40% correction. For some, that signals trouble. But for value-minded investors, it may be the opening bell of a recovery story.

At current levels, Aecon trades at about 1.1 times its book value, which is relatively cheap compared to its historical levels. Analysts have set a consensus price target of $26.41, implying more than 55% upside from today’s price. That’s a compelling risk/reward profile — especially if you believe in Canada’s long-term infrastructure and energy investment trends.

A backbone of Canadian infrastructure

Aecon isn’t just any construction company — it’s a cornerstone of Canada’s infrastructure landscape, with roots going back more than a century. Its projects span transportation, energy, utilities, and urban development, making it a diversified player with significant recurring business.

Some standout projects include the following:

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a massive 2.5 km cable-stayed bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan. Aecon began construction in 2018 and continues to contribute to one of the largest binational infrastructure projects in North America.

The Darlington Nuclear Project, where Aecon is involved in building a small modular reactor capable of producing 300 megawatts of clean energy — enough to power roughly 300,000 homes.

The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal in Saskatchewan is a 50/50 joint venture aimed at modernizing a facility that serves over 260,000 people with safe drinking water.

This broad and vital portfolio demonstrates Aecon’s strength in managing complex, high-impact projects that support Canada’s growth and sustainability.

A dividend-paying value play

In addition to its discounted price, Aecon currently offers an attractive dividend yield of about 4.5%. The company has a track record of long-term dividend growth, with a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 7.8%. While the latest increase was just 2.7%, the payout is supported by a solid backlog and stable long-term demand in core sectors.

Admittedly, Aecon’s earnings can be volatile due to project timing and economic cycles. However, for value, income, or total-return investors willing to stomach some bumps, the stock’s current weakness may present a rare buying window.

Waiting for a catalyst?

If you’re on the fence, you might wait until Aecon releases its first-quarter results on April 23. That report could offer more insight into backlog trends, margins, and forward guidance — all crucial for confirming a turnaround story.

For me, Aecon’s combination of historical undervaluation, income potential, and critical infrastructure exposure makes it a top candidate for a $5,000 investment. Sometimes, the best long-term gains come from leaning into the dips — not away from them.