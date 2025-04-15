Why I’d Consider This Historically Undervalued Canadian Stock for My $5,000 Investment

Every once in a while, the market offers up an opportunity that looks too good to ignore — especially for investors with a contrarian streak and a long-term horizon. Right now, I believe Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) is one of those opportunities. The stock has experienced a significant decline, and for investors willing to dig deeper, it could represent a smart, high-upside play for a $5,000 investment.
A deep discount that’s hard to ignore
Not long ago, Aecon was trading at a high of $29.70 per share. Fast forward to today, and shares hover around $17 — a jaw-dropping +40% correction. For some, that signals trouble. But for value-minded investors, it may be the opening bell of a recovery story.
At current levels, Aecon trades at about 1.1 times its book value, which is relatively cheap compared to its historical levels. Analysts have set a consensus price target of $26.41, implying more than 55% upside from today’s price. That’s a compelling risk/reward profile — especially if you believe in Canada’s long-term infrastructure and energy investment trends.
A backbone of Canadian infrastructure
Aecon isn’t just any construction company — it’s a cornerstone of Canada’s infrastructure landscape, with roots going back more than a century. Its projects span transportation, energy, utilities, and urban development, making it a diversified player with significant recurring business.
Some standout projects include the following:
- The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a massive 2.5 km cable-stayed bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan. Aecon began construction in 2018 and continues to contribute to one of the largest binational infrastructure projects in North America.
- The Darlington Nuclear Project, where Aecon is involved in building a small modular reactor capable of producing 300 megawatts of clean energy — enough to power roughly 300,000 homes.
- The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant Renewal in Saskatchewan is a 50/50 joint venture aimed at modernizing a facility that serves over 260,000 people with safe drinking water.
This broad and vital portfolio demonstrates Aecon’s strength in managing complex, high-impact projects that support Canada’s growth and sustainability.
A dividend-paying value play
In addition to its discounted price, Aecon currently offers an attractive dividend yield of about 4.5%. The company has a track record of long-term dividend growth, with a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 7.8%. While the latest increase was just 2.7%, the payout is supported by a solid backlog and stable long-term demand in core sectors.
Admittedly, Aecon’s earnings can be volatile due to project timing and economic cycles. However, for value, income, or total-return investors willing to stomach some bumps, the stock’s current weakness may present a rare buying window.
Waiting for a catalyst?
If you’re on the fence, you might wait until Aecon releases its first-quarter results on April 23. That report could offer more insight into backlog trends, margins, and forward guidance — all crucial for confirming a turnaround story.
For me, Aecon’s combination of historical undervaluation, income potential, and critical infrastructure exposure makes it a top candidate for a $5,000 investment. Sometimes, the best long-term gains come from leaning into the dips — not away from them.