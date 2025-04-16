Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Index Funds I’m Holding for Long-Term Dividends and Gains

3 Index Funds I’m Holding for Long-Term Dividends and Gains

I’m currently holding iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU) and two others.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Index funds are among the safest and best-performing stock market investments available to the average person. Thanks to their built-in diversification, low fees and high trading volume, they deliver a powerful punch of return at relatively low risk. Diversification reduces the “specific risk” in your portfolio by spreading your eggs across several baskets. Low fees reduce the costs of investing. High trading volume/liquidity reduces the “spread cost” (a kind of hidden fee) you pay to the market makers who trade for you. It all adds up to a very compelling package. In this article, I explore three index funds I’m holding for long-term dividends and gains.

TSX stocks

The main TSX index fund I hold is iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund (TSX:XIU). It’s an index fund that consists of the 60 largest publicly traded Canadian stocks. XIU has many things going for it that make it desirable for investment. First, its 60 shares make it a pretty diversified fund. Second, its holdings are reasonably spread out across many sectors, which means the assets inside the fund are not too tightly correlated with one another. Third, the fund has a 3.07% dividend yield, which is above average for broad-market index funds. Fourth and finally, the fund has a relatively low 0.18% management expense ratio (MER), which means you don’t pay too much of your returns to the fund’s managers. It’s Canada’s most popular index fund for a reason.

Global stocks

The main global stock fund I hold is Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:VEU).

VEU is a fund that holds all of the world’s stock markets except for the U.S. market. It’s mainly offered to U.S. investors who hold U.S. stocks and funds and who want a little global exposure. As a Canadian, I’m not in that category. However, I believe that the U.S. market’s overvaluation, combined with Donald Trump’s economically illiterate policies, makes the non-U.S. world more desirable than the U.S. today. It also doesn’t hurt that VEU has a higher dividend yield than equivalent U.S. funds. So, I am holding VEU in no small part to maintain my equity exposure while staying away from the increasingly risky U.S. market.

Like XIU, VEU has high trading volume and low fees. So, it gives you good bang for your buck.

Chinese stocks

Last but not least, I hold a Chinese tech ETF known as KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEMKT:KWEB). KWEB holds some of the world’s biggest Chinese tech companies, leaders in sectors like e-commerce, generative artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. KWEB’s portfolio stocks have relatively high dividend yields by tech standards.

Chinese markets have been outperforming the world this year, as China is stimulating its economy as the U.S. and others move in the direction of austerity. KWEB’s annual MER (0.70%) is much higher than that of VEU or XIU, but on the flip side, KWEB offers targeted exposure to a very exciting and innovative sector. I plan on holding this fund for the long term.

Bottom line

Index funds are popular for a reason. Offering broad market exposure at low fees, they beat most of the world’s stock pickers long term. Warren Buffett has long counselled his fans to buy index funds, citing their low risk and superior returns. If they’re good enough for Buffett, they’re good enough for you, too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in XIU, VEU and KWEB. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These Consumer Staples Stocks for Steady Income Through 2030

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian consumer staples stocks could offer a mix of stable dividends and resilient growth, even when the market…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Andrew Walker

CN is down more than 20% over the past year. Is CNR stock now oversold?

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $15,000 in This TSX Stock Built to Withstand Recessions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock continues to offer up major growth opportunities for investors, and income through dividends.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Dividend Stocks

Power Up Your Canadian Portfolio: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stars Worth Considering

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to sustain their payouts, generate solid passive income, and power up your portfolio.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Essential Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These blue-chip stocks offer stability, regular income, and decent capital growth amid volatility, making them reliable long-term investments.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Tariffs and Market Volatility: Why Long-Term Investing Still Wins

| Daniel Da Costa

With the threat of significant tariffs causing volatility to spike, now is the perfect buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 9.1 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Firm Capital is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a forward yield of 9%, making it a top investment…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

TD vs BCE: Where I’d Invest $15,000 for Steady Dividend Income Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD Bank is vulnerable to macroeconomic risks, while BCE is a more defensive business, with relatively stable and recurring revenue.

Read more »