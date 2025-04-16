Why I’d Consider These Top Healthcare Stocks for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

Three TSX stocks are suitable options for long-term investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector.

The healthcare sector rarely outperforms the broad market and is often out of favour with investors. However, three top healthcare stocks are strong buys in 2025 and suitable for long-term investors.

Consistent record-high revenue

Montreal-based Knight Therapeutics (TSX:GUD) focuses on acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and commercializing innovative prescription pharmaceuticals. The $556.5 million specialty pharmaceutical company operates in markets in Canada and Latin America (10 countries).

At $5.77 per share, GUD outperforms the TSX year-to-date, plus-8.1% versus negative-3.5%. Market analysts’ 12-month price target is between $7.70 (+33.4%) and $10 (+73.3%). The bullish sentiment stems from its solid footprint, visible growth opportunities, and margin expansion potential. If you have patience, this healthcare stock is nice to hold long term.

In 2024, revenue rose 13% year-over-year to $371.3 million. Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight Therapeutics, said it was another year of record-high revenues since inception. Operating income and net income reached $7.4 million and $4.3 million compared to the $2.9 million and $16.8 million net losses in 2023, respectively.

“We made significant progress in advancing and expanding our pipeline, with new products, multiple product submissions and approvals and three product launches,” added Sakhia. Knight’s business size has increased following the acquisition of Paladin, also a specialty pharmaceutical company. Sakhia expects this acquisition to deliver stable cash flow and help fund growth in Canada and Latin America.

Reliable passive income

Medical Facilities Corporation (TSX:DR) has its headquarters in Toronto but operations are in the United States. The $302 million firm has three specialty surgical hospitals and one ambulatory surgery centre. Its growth driver is the large, growing market for outpatient services. Due to the partnership with physicians and their direct involvement in facility management, the business model is unique.

In 2024, net and comprehensive income ballooned 139.9% year-over-year to US$105.6 million. The cash available for distribution increased 10.3% to US$33.4 million from a year ago. DR’s payout ratio declined from 6.7% to only 24.9%. If you invest today ($15.60 per share), you can partake in the 2.3% dividend.

Medical Facilities takes pride in its competitive dividends and distribution track record. The healthcare stock hasn’t missed a payment since 2004. “We had a very strong year in 2024,” said its President and CEO, Jason Redman. The focus in 2025 is to drive shareholder value further.

Essential healthcare infrastructure

NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN) belongs in the real estate sector but is generally considered a healthcare stock. It is the only real estate investment trust (REIT) in the cure sector. The $1.2 billion REIT owns and operates healthcare-focused properties such as medical office buildings, hospitals, and clinics. It also has tenants in life sciences and education.

The rental property portfolio spans eight countries. You’d invest in a pure-play dividend stock with an enduring, essential business. At $4.83 per share, current investors enjoy a plus-10.6% year-to-date gain on top of the juicy 7.6% dividend. The payout frequency is monthly.

Its CEO, Craig Mitchell, said, “Northwest is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure worldwide and drive sustainable growth.”

Healthy returns

Knight Therapeutics, Medical Facilities, and North West Healthcare Properties are excellent holdings if you want exposure to the healthcare sector. A combined $10,000 investment can deliver healthy, long-term returns.