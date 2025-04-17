How I’d Turn $12,000 in My TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine for Long-Term Growth

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, you could build a TFSA portfolio that does more than just grow — it pays you to hold it.

For Canadian investors, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful wealth-building tool. Every dollar of growth, dividend income, and capital gain inside the TFSA is tax-free — for life. So, if I had $12,000 to invest today, I’d aim to turn it into a long-term, income-generating machine by investing in top-tier Canadian dividend stocks with strong fundamentals and room to grow.

With markets still recovering and some high-quality stocks trading at discounts, this is an excellent time to start building that kind of portfolio.

1. Canadian Natural Resources: A dividend beast with growth potential

As a Canadian dividend knight, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most reliable dividend stocks in the country — and is currently trading at an attractive discount. At around $39 per share, CNQ has pulled back about 28% from its 52-week high of $54. Yet analysts have a consensus target price of $51, suggesting upside of over 30%. Even better, you’re paid to wait: the stock offers a robust dividend yield of 6%.

This isn’t just a yield trap. CNQ is a dividend-growth juggernaut with about 24 consecutive years of increases. Over the last 20 years, it has consistently grown its dividend in the double digits annually — specifically an impressive rate of nearly 21%.

As one of Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producers, its operations span crude oil, natural gas, and oil sands. With a strong, low-cost asset base and integrated business model, CNQ is built to withstand volatility and deliver value. Between dividends and potential capital gains, it’s a solid core holding for any TFSA income strategy.

2. goeasy: Undervalued fintech with explosive dividend growth

Another key piece in this $12,000 TFSA strategy is goeasy (TSX:GSY) — a leading non-prime lender with serious long-term growth. Its stock has dropped more than 20% from its 52-week high of $206, recently trading around $157. But analysts think it’s worth closer to $235, which implies nearly 50% upside.

Even more compelling is the dividend story. Over the past 10 years, goeasy has grown its dividend at a jaw-dropping 30% annual rate, fueled by strong earnings-per-share growth. Its current yield sits at a respectable 3.7%, but the real magic is in its compounding potential.

goeasy operates through three main brands: easyfinancial, which offers installment loans; easyhome, a lease-to-own retailer for furniture and appliances; and LendCare, which provides point-of-sale financing in areas like retail, automotive, and healthcare. Serving over 1.4 million Canadians, goeasy plays a vital role in helping consumers access credit and improve their financial standing.

With its digital transformation well underway and a wide national footprint, goeasy is positioned for continued growth, making it a compelling buy-and-hold TFSA stock.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building a TFSA that pays you for years

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, I’d be building a TFSA portfolio that does more than just grow — it pays me to hold it. By reinvesting dividends and staying the course, this portfolio could snowball over time, turning modest contributions into a powerful stream of tax-free income and long-term capital appreciation. That’s how you turn a simple TFSA into a true money-making machine.