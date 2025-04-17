Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How I’d Turn $12,000 in My TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine for Long-Term Growth

How I’d Turn $12,000 in My TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine for Long-Term Growth

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, you could build a TFSA portfolio that does more than just grow — it pays you to hold it.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

For Canadian investors, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful wealth-building tool. Every dollar of growth, dividend income, and capital gain inside the TFSA is tax-free — for life. So, if I had $12,000 to invest today, I’d aim to turn it into a long-term, income-generating machine by investing in top-tier Canadian dividend stocks with strong fundamentals and room to grow.

With markets still recovering and some high-quality stocks trading at discounts, this is an excellent time to start building that kind of portfolio.

1. Canadian Natural Resources: A dividend beast with growth potential

As a Canadian dividend knight, Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most reliable dividend stocks in the country — and is currently trading at an attractive discount. At around $39 per share, CNQ has pulled back about 28% from its 52-week high of $54. Yet analysts have a consensus target price of $51, suggesting upside of over 30%. Even better, you’re paid to wait: the stock offers a robust dividend yield of 6%.

This isn’t just a yield trap. CNQ is a dividend-growth juggernaut with about 24 consecutive years of increases. Over the last 20 years, it has consistently grown its dividend in the double digits annually — specifically an impressive rate of nearly 21%.

As one of Canada’s largest oil and natural gas producers, its operations span crude oil, natural gas, and oil sands. With a strong, low-cost asset base and integrated business model, CNQ is built to withstand volatility and deliver value. Between dividends and potential capital gains, it’s a solid core holding for any TFSA income strategy.

2. goeasy: Undervalued fintech with explosive dividend growth

Another key piece in this $12,000 TFSA strategy is goeasy (TSX:GSY) — a leading non-prime lender with serious long-term growth. Its stock has dropped more than 20% from its 52-week high of $206, recently trading around $157. But analysts think it’s worth closer to $235, which implies nearly 50% upside.

Even more compelling is the dividend story. Over the past 10 years, goeasy has grown its dividend at a jaw-dropping 30% annual rate, fueled by strong earnings-per-share growth. Its current yield sits at a respectable 3.7%, but the real magic is in its compounding potential.

goeasy operates through three main brands: easyfinancial, which offers installment loans; easyhome, a lease-to-own retailer for furniture and appliances; and LendCare, which provides point-of-sale financing in areas like retail, automotive, and healthcare. Serving over 1.4 million Canadians, goeasy plays a vital role in helping consumers access credit and improve their financial standing.

With its digital transformation well underway and a wide national footprint, goeasy is positioned for continued growth, making it a compelling buy-and-hold TFSA stock.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building a TFSA that pays you for years

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, I’d be building a TFSA portfolio that does more than just grow — it pays me to hold it. By reinvesting dividends and staying the course, this portfolio could snowball over time, turning modest contributions into a powerful stream of tax-free income and long-term capital appreciation. That’s how you turn a simple TFSA into a true money-making machine.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and Goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stocks climbing green bull market
Dividend Stocks

A 9% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month, and Perfect in a Volatile Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's a volatile time, but this dividend stock can help you through it.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks for a $7,000 Investment Today

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks are trading in the green year-to-date and have consistently outperformed the broader markets with their returns.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Carney Cuts the Carbon Tax: What to Do With Your Savings

| Andrew Button

You can invest in stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) with your carbon tax savings.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your 2025 Returns: 4 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Champions

| Daniel Da Costa

These high-yield dividend stocks have reliable operations and generate significant passive income, making them four of the best to buy…

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 44% as AI Investing Heats up

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock not only has growth, but in one of the best growth areas right now.

Read more »

rain rolls off a protective umbrella in a rainstorm
Dividend Stocks

Tariff-Resilient Income: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Weather Economic Uncertainty

| Joey Frenette

Emera (TSX:EMA) and another dividend stock are worth buying despite tariff threats.

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Stock a Buy for its 6.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Renewable is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a dividend yield of almost 7% in April 2025.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain Stocks Where I’d Invest $10,000 Now for Potential Growth Through 2030

| Adam Othman

Add these two TSX growth stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio to unlock massive growth potential for the rest of…

Read more »