Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Allocate $10,000 in Dividend Stocks for Decade-Long Appreciation

Where I’d Allocate $10,000 in Dividend Stocks for Decade-Long Appreciation

Here are two TSX dividend stocks I’d buy for long-term capital gains and dividend income if I had $10,000 to spend in the market.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The stock market is in a state of volatility after a good start to the year. The tariff war that followed Donald Trump’s inauguration has led to global trade tensions and plenty of uncertainty.

Many investors missed out on an opportunity to take advantage of the rally in the stock market last year. After the current dip, plenty of high-quality dividend stocks are available at lower share prices.

Buying the dip takes a stronger stomach due to the additional downside potential but can pay off well in the long run. Allocating capital to high-quality stocks that can deliver growth through capital gains in recovery and dividends can help you grow your wealth.

Against this backdrop, here are two TSX dividend stocks I’d consider adding to my holdings to lock in inflated dividend yields and give myself a shot at decent capital gains on a rebound.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a giant in the Canadian financial services sector. The $146.66 billion market-cap bank is one of the two largest Canadian banks. Besides a dominating presence in the Canadian banking sector, it also has substantial banking operations across the border in the United States. After the completion of its acquisition of a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab, it has a more prominent presence in the U.S. from Maine to Florida and the Northeast.

The bank sector declined amid aggressive interest rate hikes between 2022 and 2023, but central banks in Canada and the U.S. sparked an uptick after interest rate cuts last year. Lower borrowing costs improved business and introduced a much-needed tailwind for Canadian banks. The ongoing uncertainty has led to a decline in share prices and another opportunity for investors who missed the last dip.

As of this writing, TD stock trades for $83.80 per share and boasts a juicy 5.01% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today. At current levels, TD stock also trades at a 4.76% discount from its 52-week high.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a giant in another industry: The energy sector. This TSX energy stock is another excellent pick for investors seeking reliable dividend income and capital gains amid market volatility. The Calgary-headquartered $134.90 billion market-cap company is an energy infrastructure company that transports and distributes energy products through an extensive network across North America.

Besides a pipeline transporting traditional energy products, Enbridge also has growing renewable energy operations, and it boasts one of the largest natural gas utility businesses in the continent under its belt. Its diversified revenue streams and low-risk business model have allowed Enbridge stock to increase its payouts to investors for over three decades.

As of this writing, Enbridge stock trades for $61.91 per share. Down by 5.65% from its 52-week high, it boasts an inflated 6.09% dividend yield that you can lock into your portfolio today.

Foolish takeaway

ENB stock and TD stock are giants on the TSX that pay good dividends and have a reliable track record. If you have $10,000 to put to work in the stock market, I’d suggest you allocate at least a portion of it to these two stocks as solid foundations for a strong dividend income portfolio with capital gain potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks to Combat Currency Fluctations

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks could turn a $25,000 investment into a huge income stream – and help battle ongoing volatility.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Market turbulence? Sleep easy with these three high-yield dividend ETFs that provide steady monthly income while you wait for recovery.

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Use $15,000 in 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Consistent Income Potential

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Monthly dividend-paying stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development offer generous yields and strong growth prospects.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

Can the Maximum TFSA Room Keep Up With Inflation?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Just because you want to make major gains in a TFSA during inflation doesn't mean making risky investments.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields to Consider Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks now offer dividend yields above 6%.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Allocate $8,000 to These 3 Low-Volatility TSX Stocks for Steady Returns

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Low-volatility TSX stocks like Fortis can offer investors some predictability and shelter in this wildly volatile market.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Dividend Stocks

Trump Crashed Your Stocks? Read This Before Selling

| Andrew Button

When markets crash, dollar cost averaging into dividend funds like BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) often works.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Turn $12,000 in My TFSA Into a Money-Making Machine for Long-Term Growth

| Kay Ng

With $12,000 spread across high-quality dividend stocks like CNQ and goeasy, you could build a TFSA portfolio that does more…

Read more »