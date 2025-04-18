Member Login
Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Boasting solid growth prospects, these two TSX stocks are my top picks for investors with a stronger stomach for market volatility.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
The tariff war and ensuing trade tensions worldwide has weighed on several top TSX stocks, regardless of the industry they operate in. Stock market volatility makes it difficult to put money into the stock market due to potential losses. However, experienced investors treat these periods of difficulty as opportunities.

Many investors willing to invest during times like these focus more on stable and defensive assets that are recession-resistant. However, it does not mean it’s fair to completely ignore growth stocks due to the higher risk that comes with investing in such companies.

Short-term market volatility should not phase you if you have a long-term investment strategy. Choosing high-quality growth stocks with the ability to weather the storm and emerge stronger on the other side can help you reap plenty of benefits in the long run.

Against this backdrop, here is a pair of TSX tech stocks you can consider investing in right now.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) is a $12.95 billion market capitalization company offering supply chain solutions. The company can provide these solutions to businesses across several industries within the technology ecosystem. It helps companies perform better by offering efficient manufacturing and supply chain management services. The demand for its specialized services is expected to remain strong, especially with the expected shift in global trade routes amid trade tensions.

The company’s ability to help businesses adapt rapidly to the changing global needs puts it in an excellent position for long-term success. As of this writing, CLS stock trades for $111.68 per share. Down by almost 46% from its 52-week high, it might be a bargain at current levels to consider for your portfolio.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a $150.58 billion giant in the Canadian tech space. The Ottawa-headquartered multinational company has become an essential presence in the e-commerce space in recent years. Its platform lets merchants of all sizes build an online presence, including fulfillment, payment, and shipping services, alongside digital storefronts.

The company has also beefed up its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve offerings to its customers. Merchants using its platform can maximize their chances of success due to its AI-powered platform. Greater success for merchants means better business for Shopify in the long run. While the tariff war-induced volatility might persist for several quarters, the bigger picture spells good news for the company.

As of this writing, Shopify stock trades for $116.58 per share. Down by 36.48% from its 52-week high, it is available to investors at a better price point for their self-directed investment portfolios.

Foolish takeaway

Even if you fancy yourself as a contrarian investor who loves to go against the grain, you should not risk more than you can bear to lose. Investing in growth stocks during volatile market conditions carries a lot of risk. If you want to go that route, it is better to initially focus on adding safer investments to your self-directed portfolio to mitigate losses. Once you have a well-balanced portfolio, you can consider dipping your toes into higher-risk assets.

To this end, Celestica stock and Shopify stock can be good holdings to consider for your self-directed investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

