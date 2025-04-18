Member Login
Home » Investing » Market Correction Warning: Buy These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

Market Correction Warning: Buy These 2 TSX Dividend Stocks Right Now

Invest in these two TSX dividend stocks if you’re worried about a correction and seek dividends to mitigate losses during a volatile market.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Stock market corrections are not always a bad thing, as many new investors might believe. Stock markets are cyclical, meaning they go up and down routinely. It isn’t a matter of if stock markets will crash, it is a matter of when. The more seasoned investors don’t worry too much about downturns because the pullbacks present unique opportunities for them.

Yes, there’s a risk of even the most prominent TSX stocks experiencing downturns during harsh economic conditions. However, high-quality Canadian stocks from blue-chip companies have historically persevered through these times. Identifying and investing in companies capable of emerging stronger on the other side while continuing to deliver returns is the key to success with investing in downturns.

To this end, I will discuss a duo of Canadian dividend stocks that can be excellent holdings to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a giant in the Canadian banking sector. The $146.66 billion market-cap bank is one of the Big Six Canadian banks, a tier of financial services companies operating at a different level than the rest of the industry. Bank stocks saw significant declines amid the aggressive interest rate hikes in 2022 and 2023. However, the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve started enacting rate cuts in 2024. Lower borrowing costs improved business for banks and led to a resurgence.

However, TD Bank remained under pressure due to regulatory issues in its U.S. banking operations. Regulators fined the bank over US$3 billion and put a cap on its U.S. assets as penalties. The company is now under new leadership and is reevaluating its approach to growth in the U.S. market. As of this writing, TD stock trades for $83.80 per share and boasts a 5.01% dividend yield.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is the biggest company in the Canadian transportation sector. In fact, it boasts the largest railway network in North America. The $85.72 billion market-cap railway company has a network spanning 19,600 miles that connects from one coast to the other, from Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. It is a leading company in an industry with a next-to-impossible barrier to entry.

2025 has been filled with pullbacks for the stock due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs between the U.S. and Canada. The trade war can have far-reaching consequences for the economies in Canada and the U.S., which can reflect on the performance of CNR stock due to potential changes in demand for its services.

However, reasonable trade deals in the coming months can result in a significant revival for the railway stock that transports over $250 billion worth of cargo annually. As of this writing, CNR stock trades for $136.65 per share and boasts a 2.60% dividend yield.

Foolish takeaway

TD stock and CNR stock have faced their share of challenges through the decades but showed resilience through them.

After the change in leadership, TD Bank is working to create a new strategy for more business growth and continue improving shareholder value.

Near-term volatility might lead to more downturns in share prices for CNR stock. However, picking up its shares at current levels might pay off well in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Invest $25,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks for $150 in Monthly Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding dividend stocks would generate a monthly dividend payout of over $150.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Look Worthy of a $25,000 Long-Term Investment

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you should consider investing in TSX dividend stocks such as GWO and Canadian Pacific Kansas Railway.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a $12,000 Portfolio Across 3 Reliable TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: 2 TSX Stocks Trading at a Bargain

| Adam Othman

Leverage the dip and add shares of these two TSX stocks to your self-directed portfolio and benefit from a recovery…

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Up by 29%, Is Fortis Stock a Risky Buy?

| Adam Othman

Often considered an excellent long-term holding, is Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock a good investment at current levels or too risky to…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $3,000? Where I’d Put it in 3 Income Stocks for Reliable Dividend Streams

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to generate reliable dividend streams? These three picks can provide income and growth for long-term investors.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Earn While You Sleep: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Effortless Earnings

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have a solid track record of dividend payments and growth, making them no-brainer stocks for effortless earnings.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Scotiabank: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is down 15% in 2025. Is the stock now oversold?

Read more »